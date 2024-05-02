Ceat's Q4 FY24 net profit dropped to ₹ 102 crore, revenue rose to ₹ 2,992 crore. FY24 net profit was ₹ 635 crore, revenue reached ₹ 11,943 crore. Board okayed a final dividend of ₹ 30 per share for FY24.

Tyre maker Ceat on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹102 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had posted a net profit of ₹132 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹2,992 crore in the period under review from ₹2,875 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the fiscal ended March 2024, the company posted a net profit of ₹635 crore compared to ₹182 crore in 2022-23.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹11,943 crore in FY24 against ₹11,315 crore in FY23.

The company said its board approved a final dividend of ₹30 per share of face value of ₹10 for the financial year ended March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

