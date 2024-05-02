Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ceat Q4 results: Net profit dips 23% to 102 crore, revenue at 2,992 crore

Ceat Q4 results: Net profit dips 23% to ₹102 crore, revenue at ₹2,992 crore

PTI

Ceat's Q4 FY24 net profit dropped to 102 crore, revenue rose to 2,992 crore. FY24 net profit was 635 crore, revenue reached 11,943 crore. Board okayed a final dividend of 30 per share for FY24.

Ceat Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs103.26 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the tyre maker said in a BSE filing. Photo: PTI

Tyre maker Ceat on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 102 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of 132 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

Its revenue from operations rose to 2,992 crore in the period under review from 2,875 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

For the fiscal ended March 2024, the company posted a net profit of 635 crore compared to 182 crore in 2022-23.

Revenue from operations rose to 11,943 crore in FY24 against 11,315 crore in FY23.

The company said its board approved a final dividend of 30 per share of face value of 10 for the financial year ended March 2024.

