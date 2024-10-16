Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3188.33% YOY

Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 3188.33% YoY.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live
Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live

Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live : Ceenik Exports India declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary profit increase of 3188.33% year-over-year, despite a revenue decline of 0%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a 0% decline in revenue while profit saw a notable rise of 12.6%. This significant profit surge is indicative of the company's effective cost management strategies.

One of the key factors contributing to this profit growth was the substantial reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 45.56% quarter-over-quarter, although they did see a 15.65% increase year-over-year.

Additionally, the operating income experienced a robust growth of 44.18% quarter-over-quarter and 24.66% year-over-year, further bolstering the company’s financial position.

Ceenik Exports India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.79 for Q2, marking an astounding increase of 3179.49% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and shareholder value enhancement.

Ceenik Exports India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.07-45.56%0.03+15.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.05-42.38%0.06-47.23%
Total Operating Expense0.070.12-44.18%0.09-24.66%
Operating Income-0.07-0.12+44.18%-0.09+24.66%
Net Income Before Taxes5.945.27+12.61%0.13+4455.79%
Net Income4.283.81+12.6%0.13+3188.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.7911.36+12.59%0.39+3179.49%
FAQs
₹4.28Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCeenik Exports India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3188.33% YOY

