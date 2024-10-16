Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3188.33% YOY

Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live : Ceenik Exports India declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary profit increase of 3188.33% year-over-year, despite a revenue decline of 0%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a 0% decline in revenue while profit saw a notable rise of 12.6%. This significant profit surge is indicative of the company's effective cost management strategies.

One of the key factors contributing to this profit growth was the substantial reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 45.56% quarter-over-quarter, although they did see a 15.65% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the operating income experienced a robust growth of 44.18% quarter-over-quarter and 24.66% year-over-year, further bolstering the company’s financial position.

Ceenik Exports India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹12.79 for Q2, marking an astounding increase of 3179.49% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and shareholder value enhancement.

Ceenik Exports India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.07 -45.56% 0.03 +15.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.05 -42.38% 0.06 -47.23% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.12 -44.18% 0.09 -24.66% Operating Income -0.07 -0.12 +44.18% -0.09 +24.66% Net Income Before Taxes 5.94 5.27 +12.61% 0.13 +4455.79% Net Income 4.28 3.81 +12.6% 0.13 +3188.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.79 11.36 +12.59% 0.39 +3179.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.28Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

