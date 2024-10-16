Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3188.33% YOY

Ceenik Exports India Q2 Results Live : Ceenik Exports India declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing an extraordinary profit increase of 3188.33% year-over-year, despite a revenue decline of 0%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a 0% decline in revenue while profit saw a notable rise of 12.6%. This significant profit surge is indicative of the company's effective cost management strategies.
One of the key factors contributing to this profit growth was the substantial reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 45.56% quarter-over-quarter, although they did see a 15.65% increase year-over-year.
Additionally, the operating income experienced a robust growth of 44.18% quarter-over-quarter and 24.66% year-over-year, further bolstering the company’s financial position.
Ceenik Exports India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹12.79 for Q2, marking an astounding increase of 3179.49% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and shareholder value enhancement.
Ceenik Exports India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.07
|-45.56%
|0.03
|+15.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.05
|-42.38%
|0.06
|-47.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.12
|-44.18%
|0.09
|-24.66%
|Operating Income
|-0.07
|-0.12
|+44.18%
|-0.09
|+24.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.94
|5.27
|+12.61%
|0.13
|+4455.79%
|Net Income
|4.28
|3.81
|+12.6%
|0.13
|+3188.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.79
|11.36
|+12.59%
|0.39
|+3179.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
