Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 20.49% YOY, profit at ₹1.94 crore and revenue at ₹16.71 crore

Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025:Cenlub Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in financial performance. The topline decreased by 17.03% year-over-year (YoY), and profit fell by 20.49% YoY, amounting to ₹1.94 crore and revenue of ₹16.71 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 1.01%, while profit witnessed a modest increase of 1.57%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.61% YoY.

The operating income was also affected, down by 17.06% q-o-q and showing a significant decrease of 33.01% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.15, representing a 20.65% decline compared to the previous year.

Cenlub Industries has delivered a return of -17.37% in the last week, 1.73% in the last six months, and a troubling -19.88% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the Cenlub Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹165.72 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹652 and a low of ₹280.1.

Cenlub Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.71 16.88 -1.01% 20.14 -17.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.01 2.99 +0.67% 2.85 +5.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.2 0.19 +5.26% 0.23 -13.04% Total Operating Expense 14.62 14.36 +1.81% 17.02 -14.1% Operating Income 2.09 2.52 -17.06% 3.12 -33.01% Net Income Before Taxes 2.59 2.99 -13.38% 3.41 -24.05% Net Income 1.94 1.91 +1.57% 2.44 -20.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.15 4.09 +1.47% 5.23 -20.65%

