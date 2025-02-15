Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 20.49% YOY, profit at ₹1.94 crore and revenue at ₹16.71 crore

Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 17.03% YoY & profit decreased by 20.49% YoY, profit at 1.94 crore and revenue at 16.71 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025:Cenlub Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in financial performance. The topline decreased by 17.03% year-over-year (YoY), and profit fell by 20.49% YoY, amounting to 1.94 crore and revenue of 16.71 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 1.01%, while profit witnessed a modest increase of 1.57%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.61% YoY.

Cenlub Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was also affected, down by 17.06% q-o-q and showing a significant decrease of 33.01% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.15, representing a 20.65% decline compared to the previous year.

Cenlub Industries has delivered a return of -17.37% in the last week, 1.73% in the last six months, and a troubling -19.88% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the Cenlub Industries holds a market capitalization of 165.72 crore and has a 52-week high of 652 and a low of 280.1.

Cenlub Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.7116.88-1.01%20.14-17.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.012.99+0.67%2.85+5.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.20.19+5.26%0.23-13.04%
Total Operating Expense14.6214.36+1.81%17.02-14.1%
Operating Income2.092.52-17.06%3.12-33.01%
Net Income Before Taxes2.592.99-13.38%3.41-24.05%
Net Income1.941.91+1.57%2.44-20.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.154.09+1.47%5.23-20.65%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
