Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 20.49% YOY, profit at ₹1.94 crore and revenue at ₹16.71 crore

Cenlub Industries Q3 Results 2025:Cenlub Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in financial performance. The topline decreased by 17.03% year-over-year (YoY), and profit fell by 20.49% YoY, amounting to ₹1.94 crore and revenue of ₹16.71 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 1.01%, while profit witnessed a modest increase of 1.57%. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 5.61% YoY.
The operating income was also affected, down by 17.06% q-o-q and showing a significant decrease of 33.01% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.15, representing a 20.65% decline compared to the previous year.
Cenlub Industries has delivered a return of -17.37% in the last week, 1.73% in the last six months, and a troubling -19.88% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, the Cenlub Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹165.72 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹652 and a low of ₹280.1.
Cenlub Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.71
|16.88
|-1.01%
|20.14
|-17.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.01
|2.99
|+0.67%
|2.85
|+5.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.2
|0.19
|+5.26%
|0.23
|-13.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.62
|14.36
|+1.81%
|17.02
|-14.1%
|Operating Income
|2.09
|2.52
|-17.06%
|3.12
|-33.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.59
|2.99
|-13.38%
|3.41
|-24.05%
|Net Income
|1.94
|1.91
|+1.57%
|2.44
|-20.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.15
|4.09
|+1.47%
|5.23
|-20.65%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.94Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹16.71Cr