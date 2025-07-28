Centene Shares Drop After Insurer Reports Surprise Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Centene Corp. reported a surprise quarterly loss Friday, yet another disappointment for the embattled health insurer, which recently pulled its 2025 guidance citing problems in its Affordable Care Act business.

Shares dropped 12.7% before markets opened in New York. They had fallen 56% since the start of the year. Centene said it would provide updated guidance on a conference call with analysts, which starts at 8 a.m. New York time, an unusual move given the insurer normally shares its outlook in earnings releases.

“Given how weak results were in the quarter, the lack of guidance in the release could mean that 2025 guidance is weaker than analysts had been projecting,” Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback said. After the earnings miss, Centene executives might want to “hold investor hands through the rest of 2025 and beyond,” she said.

The insurer chalked up the second-quarter loss to a miscalculation in its Affordable Care Act, or ACA, business — the same reason it pulled its outlook earlier this year. Insurers receive compensation for taking on sicker patients in that program and Centene said it would receive less of that money than previously expected.

For the second quarter, Centene announced an adjusted loss per share of 16 cents. Wall Street analysts expected a profit of 55 cents per share.

“We are disappointed by our second-quarter results, but we have a clear understanding of the trends that have impacted our performance, and are working with urgency and focus to restore our earnings trajectory,” Sarah London, chief executive officer of Centene, said in the company’s earnings statement.

In the second quarter, Centene spent 93% of premium revenues of medical costs, higher than the average analyst expectation of 91.6%. Investors prefer a lower number.

The insurer said its health benefits ratio, the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical costs, rose from last year, largely because of the ACA revenue issue. Centene said it also saw higher medical costs in ACA plans, as well as increased costs in Medicaid, which mostly came from behavioral health, home health, and expensive drugs.

Because of various government programs that are likely to reduce health care coverage, patients may be seeking more medical care now while they still can, boosting medical spending, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday.

