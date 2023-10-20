Central Bank of India Q2 result: Net profit rises 90% YoY to ₹605 crore on strong NII, net NPA down to 1.64%
Central Bank of India Q2 results: Fuelled by strong growth of NII, Central Bank of India registered a record 90% rise in its net profit to ₹605 crore in September quarter of current financial year
Central Bank of India Q2 results: State-owned Central Bank of India reported a whopping 90% rise in its net profit to ₹605.4 crore for the September quarter of FY23-24, against ₹318.2 crore in Q2 FY 22-23.
