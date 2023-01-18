Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Central Bank of India Q3 net profit rises 64%

Central Bank of India Q3 net profit rises 64%

1 min read . 05:59 PM ISTMayur Bhalerao
The bank recorded an 11% increase in interest income at 6,716.55 crore.

  • In the three months through December, the bank’s gross non-performing assets decreased 33% to 18,489 crore

State-owned Central Bank of India reported a 64% increase in standalone net profit to 458.2 crore in the December quarter of FY23. 

State-owned Central Bank of India reported a 64% increase in standalone net profit to 458.2 crore in the December quarter of FY23. 

According to an exchange filing, the lender recorded an 11% increase in interest income at 6,716.55 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the lender recorded an 11% increase in interest income at 6,716.55 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The bank reported a net profit of 458.22 crore for Q3FY23, higher than 278.92 crore for the same quarter last year, and interest income of 6,716.55 crore, up from 6,049.5 crore. Meanwhile, the bank’s provisions and contingencies increased 35.2% on year to 995.47 crore in Q3FY23.

In the three months through December, the bank’s gross non-performing assets decreased 33% to 18,489 crore. The percentage of gross non-performing assets stood at 8.85% of gross advances on 31 December, against 9.67% in the previous quarter. As of December 2022, the ratio of net non-performing assets stood at 2.09%, as against 2.95% in the previous quarter, according to the release.

At the end of December 2022, the bank recorded a 14.73% growth in gross advances, at 2.08 trillion. The bank's total deposits increased by 2.12% year-on-year to 3.44 trillion and its total business grew by 6.54% to 5.53 trillion.

According to a release, the total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio improved to 13.76% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 13.56% in Q2, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.92%. As of December, the bank's provision coverage ratio increased to 91.72%, from 85.77% in December 2021.

As of March, the bank expects a 5-7% growth in deposits and a 13–15% increase in advances. It expects net interest margin (NIM) to be higher than 3%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of Central Bank of India ended 0.61% lower at 32.35 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP