Central Bank of India Q3 net profit rises 64%
- In the three months through December, the bank’s gross non-performing assets decreased 33% to ₹18,489 crore
State-owned Central Bank of India reported a 64% increase in standalone net profit to ₹458.2 crore in the December quarter of FY23.
According to an exchange filing, the lender recorded an 11% increase in interest income at ₹6,716.55 crore.
The bank reported a net profit of ₹458.22 crore for Q3FY23, higher than ₹278.92 crore for the same quarter last year, and interest income of ₹6,716.55 crore, up from ₹6,049.5 crore. Meanwhile, the bank’s provisions and contingencies increased 35.2% on year to ₹995.47 crore in Q3FY23.
In the three months through December, the bank’s gross non-performing assets decreased 33% to ₹18,489 crore. The percentage of gross non-performing assets stood at 8.85% of gross advances on 31 December, against 9.67% in the previous quarter. As of December 2022, the ratio of net non-performing assets stood at 2.09%, as against 2.95% in the previous quarter, according to the release.
At the end of December 2022, the bank recorded a 14.73% growth in gross advances, at ₹2.08 trillion. The bank's total deposits increased by 2.12% year-on-year to ₹3.44 trillion and its total business grew by 6.54% to ₹5.53 trillion.
According to a release, the total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio improved to 13.76% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 13.56% in Q2, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.92%. As of December, the bank's provision coverage ratio increased to 91.72%, from 85.77% in December 2021.
As of March, the bank expects a 5-7% growth in deposits and a 13–15% increase in advances. It expects net interest margin (NIM) to be higher than 3%.
Shares of Central Bank of India ended 0.61% lower at ₹32.35 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday.