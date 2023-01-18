Central Bank of India Q3 net profit rises 64%

In the three months through December, the bank’s gross non-performing assets decreased 33% to ₹18,489 crore. The percentage of gross non-performing assets stood at 8.85% of gross advances on 31 December, against 9.67% in the previous quarter. As of December 2022, the ratio of net non-performing assets stood at 2.09%, as against 2.95% in the previous quarter, according to the release.