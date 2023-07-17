Central Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 78% to ₹418 crore on decline in bad loans; check details1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Central Bank Q1 Results: The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - increased 48 per cent to ₹3,176 crore in the June quarter.
State-owned Central Bank of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on June 17, reporting a rise of 78 per cent in net profit at ₹418 crore, compared to ₹233 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU bank's rise in profit was on the back of a consistent decline in bad loans and increase in interest income, according to regulatory filing by Central Bank of India to the stock exchanges.
