State-owned Central Bank of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on June 17, reporting a rise of 78 per cent in net profit at ₹418 crore, compared to ₹233 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU bank's rise in profit was on the back of a consistent decline in bad loans and increase in interest income, according to regulatory filing by Central Bank of India to the stock exchanges.

The interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,225 crore over ₹5,527 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - increased 48 per cent to ₹3,176 crore in the June quarter.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement during the June quarter as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.95 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 14.90 per cent as of June 2022, said Central Bank of India in its exchange filing.

Similarly, the bank's net NPAs or bad loans eased to 1.75 per cent, compared to 3.93 per cent in the year-ago period. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank improved to 3.62 per cent, registering a growth of 74 basis points.

Among other key metrics, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 14.42 per cent from 13.33 per cent in the same quarter of FY23. The return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43 per cent, compared to 0.27 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The return on equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63 per cent for Q1FY24 compared to 0.98 per cent for Q1FY23. The credit to deposit (CD) ratio improved to 60.75 per cent, registering an improvement of 371 basis points (bps), from the year-ago period.

On July 17, shares of Central Bank of India settled 4.01 per cent higher at ₹31.59, after hitting an intra day high of ₹32.59 apiece on the BSE.

