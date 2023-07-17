Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Central Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 78% to 418 crore on decline in bad loans; check details

Central Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 78% to 418 crore on decline in bad loans; check details

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST Livemint

  • Central Bank Q1 Results: The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - increased 48 per cent to 3,176 crore in the June quarter.

The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of 235 crore in the year-ago period.

State-owned BSE-S0003235" data-name="Central Bank of India">Central Bank of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on June 17, reporting a rise of 78 per cent in net profit at 418 crore, compared to 233 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU bank's rise in profit was on the back of a consistent decline in bad loans and increase in interest income, according to regulatory filing by Central Bank of India to the stock exchanges.

State-owned BSE-S0003235" data-name="Central Bank of India">Central Bank of India announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on June 17, reporting a rise of 78 per cent in net profit at 418 crore, compared to 233 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU bank's rise in profit was on the back of a consistent decline in bad loans and increase in interest income, according to regulatory filing by Central Bank of India to the stock exchanges.

The interest earned by the bank grew to 7,225 crore over 5,527 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - increased 48 per cent to 3,176 crore in the June quarter.

The interest earned by the bank grew to 7,225 crore over 5,527 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - increased 48 per cent to 3,176 crore in the June quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The bank's asset quality showed improvement during the June quarter as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.95 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 14.90 per cent as of June 2022, said Central Bank of India in its exchange filing.

Similarly, the bank's net NPAs or bad loans eased to 1.75 per cent, compared to 3.93 per cent in the year-ago period. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank improved to 3.62 per cent, registering a growth of 74 basis points.

Among other key metrics, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 14.42 per cent from 13.33 per cent in the same quarter of FY23. The return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43 per cent, compared to 0.27 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's operating profit grew 50.53 per cent to 1,838 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs1,221 crore for Q1FY23.

The return on equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63 per cent for Q1FY24 compared to 0.98 per cent for Q1FY23. The credit to deposit (CD) ratio improved to 60.75 per cent, registering an improvement of 371 basis points (bps), from the year-ago period.

On July 17, shares of Central Bank of India settled 4.01 per cent higher at 31.59, after hitting an intra day high of 32.59 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.