Central Bank Q2 Results: Net profit surges 51% to ₹913 crore, NII up 13% YoY

Central Bank of India Q2 profit surges 51 pc to 913 cr

PTI
Published17 Oct 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rose by 51%.
Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rose by 51%.

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI)- State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday posted a 51 per cent jump in profit at 913 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The lender had earned a net profit of 605 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to 9,849 crore during the quarter under review, as against 8,412 crore in the same period last year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income increased to 3,410 crore in the latest July-September quarter as compared to 3,028 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also Read | Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree to announce earnings today

The bank earned an interest income of 8,203 crore during the quarter, compared to 7,351 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) in the reporting quarter rose to 3.44 per cent from 3.29 per cent at the end of second quarter of previous fiscal.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.85 per cent, registering an improvement of 23 bps, over the corresponding quarter of last year.

 

Also Read | Nestle India Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.6% to ₹986 cr; revenue up 1.3% YoY

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 4.59 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024, from 4.62 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.69 per cent, from 1.64 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Companies News Today Live Updates on October 17, 2024: Nestle India Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.6% to ₹986 crore; revenue up 1.3% YoY

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 96.31 per cent, with an improvement of 377 bps year on year.

Total BASEL III Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 16.27 per cent (with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.01 per cent), as on September 2024, as compared to 14.82 per cent at the end of second quarter of last fiscal.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCentral Bank Q2 Results: Net profit surges 51% to ₹913 crore, NII up 13% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.8 (-3.04%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.60
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.71%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.40
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.45 (-2.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -9.55 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,703.75
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    43.8 (2.64%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,829.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -6.25 (-0.13%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    335.05
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.25 (-0.67%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Havells India share price

    1,791.05
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -148.5 (-7.66%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,903.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -127.2 (-6.26%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,036.55
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -67.7 (-6.13%)

    Bharat Heavy Electricals share price

    253.45
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-5.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,090.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    179.3 (6.16%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.25
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.2 (5%)

    HEG share price

    2,566.20
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    86.05 (3.47%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    424.20
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    13.4 (3.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.