Centrica 2021 profit rose; says dividends to restart soon

Centrica PLC on Thursday reported a significantly improved profit for 2021 and said that it should be in a position to restart its dividend soon.

The U.K. energy company, which owns British Gas, made a net profit of 1.21 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) last year up from GBP41 million in 2020, when the business was hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and low energy prices.

Statutory profits were boosted by exceptional gains of GBP624 million related to the disposal of Direct Energy, and GBP997 million related to write-backs of impairments of upstream assets. This was partially offset by net losses of GBP755 million related to certain re-measurements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding Direct Energy rose 38% to GBP1.85 billion. This was largely driven by Centrica’s oil-and-gas production assets, which benefited from higher prices, with upstream adjusted operating profit increasing to GBP663 million from GBP90 million.

“2021 financial performance was resilient, and we continue to make good progress towards the turnaround of Centrica, having materially completed our portfolio simplification," Chief Executive Chris O’Shea said.

Centrica won’t pay a dividend in respect of 2021, but said it should soon be in a position to restart it as the balance sheet is now stronger.

