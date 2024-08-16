Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 84.43% YoY

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live : Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Centrum Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial increase in its topline, which surged by 73.82% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's loss also saw a significant rise, increasing by 84.43% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.12%, but the loss surged drastically by 5752.7%.
The company's financial statements also revealed an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 8.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a year-over-year increase of 20.49%. This indicates a rising cost structure that the company needs to manage effectively.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 31.45% QoQ but showed a notable increase of 101.12% YoY. The significant YoY increase in operating income is a positive sign, indicating potential improvements in the company's core business operations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.26, which marks an increase of 70.69% YoY. Despite being in negative territory, the YoY improvement in EPS suggests that the company is making strides towards financial stability.
In terms of stock performance, Centrum Capital has delivered a -4.6% return in the last week, a 1.33% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 35.22% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the stock's volatility and potential for long-term gains.
As of the latest update, Centrum Capital has a market capitalization of ₹1532.95 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹46.5 and a 52-week low of ₹20.4, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.
Centrum Capital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|707.28
|630.85
|+12.12%
|406.91
|+73.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|167.76
|154.11
|+8.86%
|139.23
|+20.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.64
|22.61
|+0.13%
|13.44
|+68.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|505.8
|336.94
|+50.12%
|306.73
|+64.9%
|Operating Income
|201.48
|293.91
|-31.45%
|100.18
|+101.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-125.29
|22.21
|-664.2%
|-68.46
|-83%
|Net Income
|-91.19
|1.61
|-5752.7%
|-49.45
|-84.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.26
|0.19
|-239.95%
|-0.9
|+70.69%
