Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 84.43% YoY

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 84.43% YoY

Livemint

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 73.82% YoY & loss increased by 84.43% YoY.

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live : Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Centrum Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial increase in its topline, which surged by 73.82% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's loss also saw a significant rise, increasing by 84.43% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.12%, but the loss surged drastically by 5752.7%.

The company's financial statements also revealed an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 8.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a year-over-year increase of 20.49%. This indicates a rising cost structure that the company needs to manage effectively.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 31.45% QoQ but showed a notable increase of 101.12% YoY. The significant YoY increase in operating income is a positive sign, indicating potential improvements in the company's core business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.26, which marks an increase of 70.69% YoY. Despite being in negative territory, the YoY improvement in EPS suggests that the company is making strides towards financial stability.

In terms of stock performance, Centrum Capital has delivered a -4.6% return in the last week, a 1.33% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 35.22% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the stock's volatility and potential for long-term gains.

As of the latest update, Centrum Capital has a market capitalization of 1532.95 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 46.5 and a 52-week low of 20.4, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.

Centrum Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue707.28630.85+12.12%406.91+73.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total167.76154.11+8.86%139.23+20.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6422.61+0.13%13.44+68.42%
Total Operating Expense505.8336.94+50.12%306.73+64.9%
Operating Income201.48293.91-31.45%100.18+101.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-125.2922.21-664.2%-68.46-83%
Net Income-91.191.61-5752.7%-49.45-84.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.260.19-239.95%-0.9+70.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-91.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹707.28Cr

