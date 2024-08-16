Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rises by 84.43% YoY

Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live : Centrum Capital Q1 Results Live: Centrum Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial increase in its topline, which surged by 73.82% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's loss also saw a significant rise, increasing by 84.43% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.12%, but the loss surged drastically by 5752.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's financial statements also revealed an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 8.86% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a year-over-year increase of 20.49%. This indicates a rising cost structure that the company needs to manage effectively.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 31.45% QoQ but showed a notable increase of 101.12% YoY. The significant YoY increase in operating income is a positive sign, indicating potential improvements in the company's core business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.26, which marks an increase of 70.69% YoY. Despite being in negative territory, the YoY improvement in EPS suggests that the company is making strides towards financial stability.

In terms of stock performance, Centrum Capital has delivered a -4.6% return in the last week, a 1.33% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 35.22% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns highlight the stock's volatility and potential for long-term gains.

As of the latest update, Centrum Capital has a market capitalization of ₹1532.95 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹46.5 and a 52-week low of ₹20.4, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.

Centrum Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 707.28 630.85 +12.12% 406.91 +73.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 167.76 154.11 +8.86% 139.23 +20.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.64 22.61 +0.13% 13.44 +68.42% Total Operating Expense 505.8 336.94 +50.12% 306.73 +64.9% Operating Income 201.48 293.91 -31.45% 100.18 +101.12% Net Income Before Taxes -125.29 22.21 -664.2% -68.46 -83% Net Income -91.19 1.61 -5752.7% -49.45 -84.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.26 0.19 -239.95% -0.9 +70.69%

