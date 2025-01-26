Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025:Centrum Capital declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 65.46% & the loss increased by 86.18% YoY. Loss at ₹52.28 crore and revenue at ₹863.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.21% and the loss increased by 122.37%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.25% q-o-q & increased by 22.59% Y-o-Y.

Centrum Capital Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 83.64% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q3 which increased by 171.43% Y-o-Y.

Centrum Capital has delivered -3.8% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.

Currently the Centrum Capital has a market cap of ₹1262.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.5 & ₹25.45 respectively.

Centrum Capital Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 863.81 743.29 +16.21% 522.07 +65.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 176.51 161.56 +9.25% 143.98 +22.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.92 23.41 +14.99% 18.66 +44.27% Total Operating Expense 578.78 490.07 +18.1% 366.86 +57.77% Operating Income 285.03 253.21 +12.57% 155.21 +83.64% Net Income Before Taxes -100.95 15.11 -768.1% -40.06 -152% Net Income -52.28 -23.51 -122.37% -28.08 -86.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 0.87 +9.2% 0.35 +171.43%