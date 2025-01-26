Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 26 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 86.18% YOY, loss at ₹52.28 crore and revenue at ₹863.81 crore

Published26 Jan 2025, 04:50 AM IST
Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 26 Jan, 2025

Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025:Centrum Capital declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 65.46% & the loss increased by 86.18% YoY. Loss at 52.28 crore and revenue at 863.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.21% and the loss increased by 122.37%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.25% q-o-q & increased by 22.59% Y-o-Y.

Centrum Capital Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 83.64% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.95 for Q3 which increased by 171.43% Y-o-Y.

Centrum Capital has delivered -3.8% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.

Currently the Centrum Capital has a market cap of 1262.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 46.5 & 25.45 respectively.

Centrum Capital Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue863.81743.29+16.21%522.07+65.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total176.51161.56+9.25%143.98+22.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.9223.41+14.99%18.66+44.27%
Total Operating Expense578.78490.07+18.1%366.86+57.77%
Operating Income285.03253.21+12.57%155.21+83.64%
Net Income Before Taxes-100.9515.11-768.1%-40.06-152%
Net Income-52.28-23.51-122.37%-28.08-86.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.950.87+9.2%0.35+171.43%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

