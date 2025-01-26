Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025 on 26 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 86.18% YOY, loss at ₹52.28 crore and revenue at ₹863.81 crore

Centrum Capital Q3 Results 2025:Centrum Capital declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 65.46% & the loss increased by 86.18% YoY. Loss at ₹52.28 crore and revenue at ₹863.81 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.21% and the loss increased by 122.37%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.25% q-o-q & increased by 22.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 83.64% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q3 which increased by 171.43% Y-o-Y.
Centrum Capital has delivered -3.8% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.
Currently the Centrum Capital has a market cap of ₹1262.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.5 & ₹25.45 respectively.
Centrum Capital Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|863.81
|743.29
|+16.21%
|522.07
|+65.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|176.51
|161.56
|+9.25%
|143.98
|+22.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.92
|23.41
|+14.99%
|18.66
|+44.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|578.78
|490.07
|+18.1%
|366.86
|+57.77%
|Operating Income
|285.03
|253.21
|+12.57%
|155.21
|+83.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-100.95
|15.11
|-768.1%
|-40.06
|-152%
|Net Income
|-52.28
|-23.51
|-122.37%
|-28.08
|-86.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|0.87
|+9.2%
|0.35
|+171.43%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-52.28Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹863.81Cr