Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.25Cr, Revenue increased by 51.28% YoY

Centum Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 51.28% & the profit came at ₹7.25cr.
It is noteworthy that Centum Electronics had declared a loss of ₹9.67cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 111.15% q-o-q & increased by 1724.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 194.99% Y-o-Y.
Centum Electronics has delivered a 6.6% return in the last 1 week, a 10.83% return in the last 6 months, and a 28.05% YTD return.
Currently, Centum Electronics has a market cap of ₹2226.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1948.65 & ₹496.85 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.
Centum Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|298.19
|248.22
|+20.13%
|197.11
|+51.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.66
|86.65
|+6.94%
|81.98
|+13.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.52
|11.13
|+3.45%
|11.02
|+4.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|279.34
|239.29
|+16.74%
|198.28
|+40.88%
|Operating Income
|18.86
|8.93
|+111.15%
|-1.16
|+1724.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.72
|-2.12
|+606.04%
|-10.2
|+205.15%
|Net Income
|7.25
|-4.56
|+259.05%
|-9.67
|+174.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.62
|-3.54
|+259.01%
|-5.92
|+194.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹298.19Cr
