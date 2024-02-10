Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.25Cr, Revenue increased by 51.28% YoY

Centum Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 51.28% & the profit came at ₹7.25cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Centum Electronics had declared a loss of ₹9.67cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 111.15% q-o-q & increased by 1724.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 194.99% Y-o-Y.

Centum Electronics has delivered a 6.6% return in the last 1 week, a 10.83% return in the last 6 months, and a 28.05% YTD return.

Currently, Centum Electronics has a market cap of ₹2226.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1948.65 & ₹496.85 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

Centum Electronics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 298.19 248.22 +20.13% 197.11 +51.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.66 86.65 +6.94% 81.98 +13.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.52 11.13 +3.45% 11.02 +4.54% Total Operating Expense 279.34 239.29 +16.74% 198.28 +40.88% Operating Income 18.86 8.93 +111.15% -1.16 +1724.12% Net Income Before Taxes 10.72 -2.12 +606.04% -10.2 +205.15% Net Income 7.25 -4.56 +259.05% -9.67 +174.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.62 -3.54 +259.01% -5.92 +194.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹298.19Cr

