Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.25Cr, Revenue increased by 51.28% YoY

Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.25Cr, Revenue increased by 51.28% YoY

Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 51.28% YoY & profit at 7.25Cr

Centum Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Centum Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 51.28% & the profit came at 7.25cr.

It is noteworthy that Centum Electronics had declared a loss of 9.67cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.94% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 111.15% q-o-q & increased by 1724.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 194.99% Y-o-Y.

Centum Electronics has delivered a 6.6% return in the last 1 week, a 10.83% return in the last 6 months, and a 28.05% YTD return.

Currently, Centum Electronics has a market cap of 2226.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1948.65 & 496.85 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

Centum Electronics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue298.19248.22+20.13%197.11+51.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.6686.65+6.94%81.98+13.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.5211.13+3.45%11.02+4.54%
Total Operating Expense279.34239.29+16.74%198.28+40.88%
Operating Income18.868.93+111.15%-1.16+1724.12%
Net Income Before Taxes10.72-2.12+606.04%-10.2+205.15%
Net Income7.25-4.56+259.05%-9.67+174.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.62-3.54+259.01%-5.92+194.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹298.19Cr

