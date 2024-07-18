Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹7.78Cr, Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.86% & the profit came at ₹7.78cr.
It is noteworthy that Century Textiles & Industries had declared loss of ₹5.88cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 75.68% q-o-q & increased by 1387.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.65 for Q1 which decreased by 49.04% Y-o-Y.
Century Textiles & Industries has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 54.71% return in last 6 months and 81.46% YTD return.
Currently the Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹24501.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2420 & ₹905.1 respectively.
As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Century Textiles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1149.24
|1685.88
|-31.83%
|1117.33
|+2.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.13
|98.7
|-11.72%
|107.24
|-18.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.64
|54.78
|-0.26%
|58.42
|-6.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1097.34
|1472.49
|-25.48%
|1113.84
|-1.48%
|Operating Income
|51.9
|213.39
|-75.68%
|3.49
|+1387.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.13
|210.46
|-76.18%
|-6.56
|+864.18%
|Net Income
|7.78
|3.83
|+103.13%
|-5.88
|+232.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.65
|12.74
|-87.02%
|3.24
|-49.04%