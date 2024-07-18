Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹7.78Cr, Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY & profit at 7.78Cr

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live
Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.86% & the profit came at 7.78cr.

It is noteworthy that Century Textiles & Industries had declared loss of 5.88cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.68% q-o-q & increased by 1387.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.65 for Q1 which decreased by 49.04% Y-o-Y.

Century Textiles & Industries has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 54.71% return in last 6 months and 81.46% YTD return.

Currently the Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of 24501.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2420 & 905.1 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1149.241685.88-31.83%1117.33+2.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.1398.7-11.72%107.24-18.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.6454.78-0.26%58.42-6.47%
Total Operating Expense1097.341472.49-25.48%1113.84-1.48%
Operating Income51.9213.39-75.68%3.49+1387.11%
Net Income Before Taxes50.13210.46-76.18%-6.56+864.18%
Net Income7.783.83+103.13%-5.88+232.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.6512.74-87.02%3.24-49.04%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.78Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1149.24Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCentury Textiles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹7.78Cr, Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.50
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.85 (-3.63%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

144.00
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.45 (-7.37%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.40
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7 (2.17%)

Tata Steel

165.70
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue