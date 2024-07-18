Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹7.78Cr, Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY & profit at ₹ 7.78Cr

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.86% & the profit came at ₹7.78cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Century Textiles & Industries had declared loss of ₹5.88cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.68% q-o-q & increased by 1387.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.65 for Q1 which decreased by 49.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Century Textiles & Industries has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 54.71% return in last 6 months and 81.46% YTD return.

Currently the Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹24501.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2420 & ₹905.1 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1149.24 1685.88 -31.83% 1117.33 +2.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.13 98.7 -11.72% 107.24 -18.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.64 54.78 -0.26% 58.42 -6.47% Total Operating Expense 1097.34 1472.49 -25.48% 1113.84 -1.48% Operating Income 51.9 213.39 -75.68% 3.49 +1387.11% Net Income Before Taxes 50.13 210.46 -76.18% -6.56 +864.18% Net Income 7.78 3.83 +103.13% -5.88 +232.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.65 12.74 -87.02% 3.24 -49.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.78Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1149.24Cr

