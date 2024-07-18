Hello User
Century Textiles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹7.78Cr, Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live

Century Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.86% & the profit came at 7.78cr.

It is noteworthy that Century Textiles & Industries had declared loss of 5.88cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.72% q-o-q & decreased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.68% q-o-q & increased by 1387.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.65 for Q1 which decreased by 49.04% Y-o-Y.

Century Textiles & Industries has delivered -0.84% return in the last 1 week, 54.71% return in last 6 months and 81.46% YTD return.

Currently the Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of 24501.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2420 & 905.1 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1149.241685.88-31.83%1117.33+2.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.1398.7-11.72%107.24-18.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.6454.78-0.26%58.42-6.47%
Total Operating Expense1097.341472.49-25.48%1113.84-1.48%
Operating Income51.9213.39-75.68%3.49+1387.11%
Net Income Before Taxes50.13210.46-76.18%-6.56+864.18%
Net Income7.783.83+103.13%-5.88+232.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.6512.74-87.02%3.24-49.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.78Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1149.24Cr

