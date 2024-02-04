Hello User
Century Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 855.28% YoY

Livemint

Century Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 8.84% YoY & Profit Increased by 855.28% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.84% & the profit increased by 855.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.31% and the profit increased by 373.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.71% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 559.05% q-o-q & increased by 288.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 865.38% Y-o-Y.

Century Textiles & Industries has delivered 11.98% return in the last 1 week, 47.64% return in the last 6 months, and 23.99% YTD return.

Currently, Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of 16740.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1598.9 & 588 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1271.941103.07+15.31%1168.68+8.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total243.18244.93-0.71%279.43-12.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.1759.21+3.31%57.03+7.26%
Total Operating Expense1155.481128.44+2.4%1138.69+1.47%
Operating Income116.46-25.37+559.05%29.99+288.33%
Net Income Before Taxes121.19-36.2+434.78%21.22+471.11%
Net Income83.3-30.44+373.65%8.72+855.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.53-2.75+373.82%0.78+865.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹83.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1271.94Cr

