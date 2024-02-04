Century Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 855.28% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.84% & the profit increased by 855.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.31% and the profit increased by 373.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.71% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 559.05% q-o-q & increased by 288.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 865.38% Y-o-Y.

Century Textiles & Industries has delivered 11.98% return in the last 1 week, 47.64% return in the last 6 months, and 23.99% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹16740.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1598.9 & ₹588 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Century Textiles & Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1271.94 1103.07 +15.31% 1168.68 +8.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 243.18 244.93 -0.71% 279.43 -12.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.17 59.21 +3.31% 57.03 +7.26% Total Operating Expense 1155.48 1128.44 +2.4% 1138.69 +1.47% Operating Income 116.46 -25.37 +559.05% 29.99 +288.33% Net Income Before Taxes 121.19 -36.2 +434.78% 21.22 +471.11% Net Income 83.3 -30.44 +373.65% 8.72 +855.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.53 -2.75 +373.82% 0.78 +865.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1271.94Cr

