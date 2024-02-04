Century Textiles & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 855.28% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.84% & the profit increased by 855.28% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.31% and the profit increased by 373.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.71% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 559.05% q-o-q & increased by 288.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 865.38% Y-o-Y.
Century Textiles & Industries has delivered 11.98% return in the last 1 week, 47.64% return in the last 6 months, and 23.99% YTD return.
Currently, Century Textiles & Industries has a market cap of ₹16740.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1598.9 & ₹588 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Century Textiles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1271.94
|1103.07
|+15.31%
|1168.68
|+8.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|243.18
|244.93
|-0.71%
|279.43
|-12.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.17
|59.21
|+3.31%
|57.03
|+7.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|1155.48
|1128.44
|+2.4%
|1138.69
|+1.47%
|Operating Income
|116.46
|-25.37
|+559.05%
|29.99
|+288.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|121.19
|-36.2
|+434.78%
|21.22
|+471.11%
|Net Income
|83.3
|-30.44
|+373.65%
|8.72
|+855.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.53
|-2.75
|+373.82%
|0.78
|+865.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1271.94Cr
