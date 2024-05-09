Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 97.36% YOY

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 71.71% & the profit decreased by 97.36% YoY.
Revenue grew by 57.52% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 95.4%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.69% q-o-q & increased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 48.16% q-o-q & increased by 117.3% Y-o-Y.
EPS for Q4 is ₹12.74, showing a 93.09% Y-o-Y increase.
Century Textiles & Industries delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 62.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.78% YTD return.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹20358 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2055.45 & ₹750.2 respectively.
Out of 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating as of 09 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was also to Strong Buy.
Century Textiles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1685.88
|1070.25
|+57.52%
|981.79
|+71.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.7
|104.65
|-5.69%
|91.78
|+7.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.78
|53.32
|+2.74%
|48.91
|+12%
|Total Operating Expense
|1472.49
|926.22
|+58.98%
|883.59
|+66.65%
|Operating Income
|213.39
|144.03
|+48.16%
|98.2
|+117.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|210.46
|155.89
|+35.01%
|232.29
|-9.4%
|Net Income
|3.83
|83.3
|-95.4%
|145.27
|-97.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.74
|9.57
|+33.09%
|6.6
|+93.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.83Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1685.88Cr
