Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 97.36% YOY

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 71.71% & the profit decreased by 97.36% YoY.

Revenue grew by 57.52% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 95.4%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.69% q-o-q & increased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 48.16% q-o-q & increased by 117.3% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 is ₹12.74, showing a 93.09% Y-o-Y increase.

Century Textiles & Industries delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 62.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.78% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹20358 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2055.45 & ₹750.2 respectively.

Out of 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating as of 09 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was also to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1685.88 1070.25 +57.52% 981.79 +71.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.7 104.65 -5.69% 91.78 +7.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.78 53.32 +2.74% 48.91 +12% Total Operating Expense 1472.49 926.22 +58.98% 883.59 +66.65% Operating Income 213.39 144.03 +48.16% 98.2 +117.3% Net Income Before Taxes 210.46 155.89 +35.01% 232.29 -9.4% Net Income 3.83 83.3 -95.4% 145.27 -97.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.74 9.57 +33.09% 6.6 +93.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.83Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1685.88Cr

