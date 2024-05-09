Hello User
Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 97.36% YOY

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 97.36% YOY

Livemint

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 71.71% YoY & profit decreased by 97.36% YoY

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live

Century Textiles & Industries Q4 Results Live : Century Textiles & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 71.71% & the profit decreased by 97.36% YoY.

Revenue grew by 57.52% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 95.4%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.69% q-o-q & increased by 7.54% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 48.16% q-o-q & increased by 117.3% Y-o-Y.

EPS for Q4 is 12.74, showing a 93.09% Y-o-Y increase.

Century Textiles & Industries delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 62.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.78% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 20358 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2055.45 & 750.2 respectively.

Out of 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating as of 09 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was also to Strong Buy.

Century Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1685.881070.25+57.52%981.79+71.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.7104.65-5.69%91.78+7.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.7853.32+2.74%48.91+12%
Total Operating Expense1472.49926.22+58.98%883.59+66.65%
Operating Income213.39144.03+48.16%98.2+117.3%
Net Income Before Taxes210.46155.89+35.01%232.29-9.4%
Net Income3.8383.3-95.4%145.27-97.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.749.57+33.09%6.6+93.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.83Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1685.88Cr

