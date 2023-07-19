Century Textiles Q1 Results: Net loss widens to ₹5.9 crore, revenue down 6% to ₹1,117 crore1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Century Textiles and Industries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a net loss of ₹5.88 crore, compared to a profit of ₹46.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at ₹1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to ₹1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period.
