Century Textiles and Industries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a net loss of ₹5.88 crore, compared to a profit of ₹46.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at ₹1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to ₹1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The textile and paper manufacturer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter came in at ₹126.3 crore, reporting a decline of 9.2 per cent, compared to ₹139 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 11.3 per cent, compared to 11.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

