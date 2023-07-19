comScore
Century Textiles Q1 Results: Net loss widens to ₹5.9 crore, revenue down 6% to ₹1,117 crore

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:44 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Century Textiles Q1 Results: The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at ₹1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to ₹1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Century Textiles posted a net loss of ₹5.88 crore in June quarter (Pixabay)Premium
Century Textiles posted a net loss of 5.88 crore in June quarter (Pixabay)

Century Textiles and Industries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a net loss of 5.88 crore, compared to a profit of 46.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at 1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to 1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period. 

The textile and paper manufacturer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter came in at 126.3 crore, reporting a decline of 9.2 per cent, compared to 139 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 11.3 per cent, compared to 11.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 08:44 PM IST
