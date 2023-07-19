Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Century Textiles Q1 Results: Net loss widens to 5.9 crore, revenue down 6% to 1,117 crore

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:44 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Century Textiles Q1 Results: The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at 1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to 1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Century Textiles posted a net loss of 5.88 crore in June quarter

Century Textiles and Industries announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 19, reporting a net loss of 5.88 crore, compared to a profit of 46.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations for the first quarter in current fiscal stood at 1,117.3 crore, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent, compared to 1,189.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The textile and paper manufacturer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter came in at 126.3 crore, reporting a decline of 9.2 per cent, compared to 139 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA margin in the quarter-under-review stood at 11.3 per cent, compared to 11.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

This copy is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 08:44 PM IST
