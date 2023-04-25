Century Textiles Q4 results: Net profit rises 68.8% to 145 crore

Century Textiles Q4 results: Net profit rises 68.8% to ₹145 crore1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:17 AM IST
Century Textiles’s EBITDA dropped by 3.4% at ₹121 crore against ₹125.36 crore posted last year. The company’s margin also declined to 10% in Q4FY23 as against 10.4% in Q4FY22
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, reported a 68.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at ₹145.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.
