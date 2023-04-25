Hello User
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Century Textiles Q4 results: Net profit rises 68.8% to 145 crore

Century Textiles Q4 results: Net profit rises 68.8% to 145 crore

1 min read . 02:17 AM IST Deepak Upadhyay
B.K. Birla has said in several interviews he wanted his grandson Kumar Mangalam Birla (in picture), chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, to take over his flagship Century Textiles. Photo: Mint

Century Textiles’s EBITDA dropped by 3.4% at 121 crore against 125.36 crore posted last year. The company’s margin also declined to 10% in Q4FY23 as against 10.4% in Q4FY22

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, reported a 68.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at 145.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Century Textiles had posted a consolidated net profit of 86.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY22).

The textile and paper manufacturing and export unit has reported a revenue from operations of 1,208.54 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs1,210.72 crore  a year ago period.

The company’s turnover of the textiles business declined by 6% to 222 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 against 237 crore posted in the third quarter of FY23.

The Century Textiles’s EBITDA dropped by 3.4% at 121 crore against 125.36 crore posted last year. The company’s margin also declined to 10% in Q4FY23 as against 10.4% in Q4FY22.

In real estate business, the company reported sales (booking value) of 806 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. 

In addition,  the company’s board of directors “recommended a dividend of Rs. 5 /- (Rupees Five only) per share of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 50% (fifty percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023, as against 40% paid for the previous year." 

The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company, the company said in the statement.

The shares of Century Textiles and Industries settled at 674 per share, up 0.68%, on April 24, 2023.

