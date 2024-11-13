Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.47% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live : Cera Sanitaryware has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a notable increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue grew by 6.37% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.47%, indicating robust demand for its products.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cera Sanitaryware experienced significant growth with revenue increasing by 22.92% and profit rising by an impressive 44.47%. This quarterly performance underscores the company's strong recovery trajectory.

However, the financial results were accompanied by a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter and 8.79% year-over-year. This uptick in costs could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income saw a positive change, up 25.04% compared to the last quarter, although it faced a decrease of 7% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is improving its operational efficiency, it still faces challenges in maintaining income levels relative to last year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹52.37, reflecting a 17.32% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, suggesting that the company is generating more profit per share.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Cera Sanitaryware has delivered a -0.89% return in the last week, a 1.75% return in the past six months, and a concerning -9.96% year-to-date return. Investors may be cautious as these figures suggest volatility in the stock's performance.

As of November 13, 2024, Cera Sanitaryware boasts a market capitalization of ₹9112.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹10789.95 and a low of ₹6591.2. These figures highlight the stock's potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.

Out of 14 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment regarding Cera Sanitaryware's future prospects. While 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has rated it as Sell, 8 analysts suggest holding the stock, 2 analysts recommend a Buy, and 1 analyst gives a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 13, 2024, is to Hold.

Cera Sanitaryware Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 492.56 400.71 +22.92% 463.06 +6.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.64 58.87 +8.11% 58.5 +8.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.7 8.97 +19.4% 8.91 +20.19% Total Operating Expense 431.17 351.62 +22.62% 397.05 +8.59% Operating Income 61.39 49.1 +25.04% 66.01 -7% Net Income Before Taxes 76.52 63.74 +20.05% 77.17 -0.84% Net Income 67.98 47.06 +44.47% 56.9 +19.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.37 36.18 +44.75% 44.64 +17.32%