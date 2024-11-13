Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.47% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.37% YoY & profit increased by 19.47% YoY.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live
Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live

Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live : Cera Sanitaryware has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a notable increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue grew by 6.37% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.47%, indicating robust demand for its products.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cera Sanitaryware experienced significant growth with revenue increasing by 22.92% and profit rising by an impressive 44.47%. This quarterly performance underscores the company's strong recovery trajectory.

However, the financial results were accompanied by a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 8.11% quarter-over-quarter and 8.79% year-over-year. This uptick in costs could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income saw a positive change, up 25.04% compared to the last quarter, although it faced a decrease of 7% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is improving its operational efficiency, it still faces challenges in maintaining income levels relative to last year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 52.37, reflecting a 17.32% increase year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, suggesting that the company is generating more profit per share.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Cera Sanitaryware has delivered a -0.89% return in the last week, a 1.75% return in the past six months, and a concerning -9.96% year-to-date return. Investors may be cautious as these figures suggest volatility in the stock's performance.

As of November 13, 2024, Cera Sanitaryware boasts a market capitalization of 9112.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of 10789.95 and a low of 6591.2. These figures highlight the stock's potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.

Out of 14 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment regarding Cera Sanitaryware's future prospects. While 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has rated it as Sell, 8 analysts suggest holding the stock, 2 analysts recommend a Buy, and 1 analyst gives a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 13, 2024, is to Hold.

Cera Sanitaryware Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue492.56400.71+22.92%463.06+6.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.6458.87+8.11%58.5+8.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.78.97+19.4%8.91+20.19%
Total Operating Expense431.17351.62+22.62%397.05+8.59%
Operating Income61.3949.1+25.04%66.01-7%
Net Income Before Taxes76.5263.74+20.05%77.17-0.84%
Net Income67.9847.06+44.47%56.9+19.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS52.3736.18+44.75%44.64+17.32%
₹67.98Cr
₹492.56Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCera Sanitaryware Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.47% YoY

