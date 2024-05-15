Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.41% YOY

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : Cera Sanitaryware declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 19.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.03% and the profit increased by 47.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 64.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹57.62 for Q4 which increased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

Cera Sanitaryware has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, -19.83% return in last 6 months and -9.28% YTD return.

Currently the Cera Sanitaryware has a market cap of ₹9259.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9740 & ₹6591.2 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Cera Sanitaryware Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 548.8 438.92 +25.03% 532.34 +3.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.14 56.69 +2.56% 55.43 +4.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.66 9.66 +0.08% 8.34 +15.87% Total Operating Expense 463.51 387.13 +19.73% 458.47 +1.1% Operating Income 85.29 51.79 +64.69% 73.87 +15.46% Net Income Before Taxes 99.47 66.19 +50.29% 84.14 +18.22% Net Income 74.93 50.88 +47.27% 62.75 +19.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 57.62 39.12 +47.29% 51.14 +12.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹74.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹548.8Cr

