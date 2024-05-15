Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.41% YOY

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.41% YOY

Livemint

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.09% YoY & profit increased by 19.41% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : Cera Sanitaryware declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 19.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.03% and the profit increased by 47.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 64.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 57.62 for Q4 which increased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

Cera Sanitaryware has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, -19.83% return in last 6 months and -9.28% YTD return.

Currently the Cera Sanitaryware has a market cap of 9259.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9740 & 6591.2 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Cera Sanitaryware Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue548.8438.92+25.03%532.34+3.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.1456.69+2.56%55.43+4.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.669.66+0.08%8.34+15.87%
Total Operating Expense463.51387.13+19.73%458.47+1.1%
Operating Income85.2951.79+64.69%73.87+15.46%
Net Income Before Taxes99.4766.19+50.29%84.14+18.22%
Net Income74.9350.88+47.27%62.75+19.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.6239.12+47.29%51.14+12.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹74.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹548.8Cr

