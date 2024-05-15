Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.41% YOY

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Live : Cera Sanitaryware declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 19.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.03% and the profit increased by 47.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.56% q-o-q & increased by 4.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 64.69% q-o-q & increased by 15.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹57.62 for Q4 which increased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.
Cera Sanitaryware has delivered 3.23% return in the last 1 week, -19.83% return in last 6 months and -9.28% YTD return.
Currently the Cera Sanitaryware has a market cap of ₹9259.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9740 & ₹6591.2 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Cera Sanitaryware Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|548.8
|438.92
|+25.03%
|532.34
|+3.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.14
|56.69
|+2.56%
|55.43
|+4.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.66
|9.66
|+0.08%
|8.34
|+15.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|463.51
|387.13
|+19.73%
|458.47
|+1.1%
|Operating Income
|85.29
|51.79
|+64.69%
|73.87
|+15.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.47
|66.19
|+50.29%
|84.14
|+18.22%
|Net Income
|74.93
|50.88
|+47.27%
|62.75
|+19.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|57.62
|39.12
|+47.29%
|51.14
|+12.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹74.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹548.8Cr
