Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 29.78Cr, Revenue Decreased by 8.13% YoY

Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 29.78Cr, Revenue Decreased by 8.13% YoY

Livemint

Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results: Revenue decreased by 8.13% YoY & loss at 29.78Cr

Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cerebra Integrated Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.13% & the loss came at 29.78cr. It is noteworthy that Cerebra Integrated Tech had declared a profit of 0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.29% q-o-q & decreased by 67.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 117% q-o-q & decreased by 1521.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.95 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 6584.8% Y-o-Y.

Cerebra Integrated Tech has delivered -11.71% return in the last 1 week, 74.04% return in the last 6 months, and 23.13% YTD return.

Currently, Cerebra Integrated Tech has a market cap of 109.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 12.35 & 4.6 respectively.

Cerebra Integrated Tech Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.9817.94-33.2%13.04-8.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.860.85+1.29%2.61-67.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.110.11+0.09%0.1+4.33%
Total Operating Expense40.0930.89+29.78%11.07+262.25%
Operating Income-28.11-12.95-117%1.98-1521.25%
Net Income Before Taxes-29.78-14.62-103.66%0.48-6264.65%
Net Income-29.78-16.16-84.32%0.38-7980.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.95-1.44-35.1%0.03-6584.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-29.78Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.98Cr

