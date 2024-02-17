Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 29.78Cr, Revenue Decreased by 8.13% YoY

Cerebra Integrated Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.13% & the loss came at ₹29.78cr. It is noteworthy that Cerebra Integrated Tech had declared a profit of ₹0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.29% q-o-q & decreased by 67.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 117% q-o-q & decreased by 1521.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.95 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 6584.8% Y-o-Y.

Cerebra Integrated Tech has delivered -11.71% return in the last 1 week, 74.04% return in the last 6 months, and 23.13% YTD return.

Currently, Cerebra Integrated Tech has a market cap of ₹109.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹12.35 & ₹4.6 respectively.

Cerebra Integrated Tech Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.98 17.94 -33.2% 13.04 -8.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.86 0.85 +1.29% 2.61 -67.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.11 0.11 +0.09% 0.1 +4.33% Total Operating Expense 40.09 30.89 +29.78% 11.07 +262.25% Operating Income -28.11 -12.95 -117% 1.98 -1521.25% Net Income Before Taxes -29.78 -14.62 -103.66% 0.48 -6264.65% Net Income -29.78 -16.16 -84.32% 0.38 -7980.5% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.95 -1.44 -35.1% 0.03 -6584.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-29.78Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11.98Cr

