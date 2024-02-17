Cerebra Integrated Tech Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 29.78Cr, Revenue Decreased by 8.13% YoY

Cerebra Integrated Tech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.13% & the loss came at ₹29.78cr. It is noteworthy that Cerebra Integrated Tech had declared a profit of ₹0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.29% q-o-q & decreased by 67.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 117% q-o-q & decreased by 1521.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.95 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 6584.8% Y-o-Y.
Cerebra Integrated Tech has delivered -11.71% return in the last 1 week, 74.04% return in the last 6 months, and 23.13% YTD return.
Currently, Cerebra Integrated Tech has a market cap of ₹109.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹12.35 & ₹4.6 respectively.
Cerebra Integrated Tech Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.98
|17.94
|-33.2%
|13.04
|-8.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.86
|0.85
|+1.29%
|2.61
|-67.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.11
|0.11
|+0.09%
|0.1
|+4.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.09
|30.89
|+29.78%
|11.07
|+262.25%
|Operating Income
|-28.11
|-12.95
|-117%
|1.98
|-1521.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-29.78
|-14.62
|-103.66%
|0.48
|-6264.65%
|Net Income
|-29.78
|-16.16
|-84.32%
|0.38
|-7980.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.95
|-1.44
|-35.1%
|0.03
|-6584.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-29.78Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.98Cr
