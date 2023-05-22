CESC March quarter profit up marginally at ₹433 crore1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 05:16 PM IST
For FY23, CESC’s consolidated net profit saw a marginal decline of 1.2%, but the company's overall revenue grew by 13.6% to ₹14,246 crore
Mumbai: West Bengal-based energy distribution firm CESC Ltd on Monday, recorded a muted 2% year-on-year rise in its net profit at ₹433 crore for the January-March quarter. The profit was higher than a Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹385.9 crore.
