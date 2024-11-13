CESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

CESC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8% YoY & profit increased by 1.44% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
CESC Q2 Results Live
CESC Q2 Results Live

CESC Q2 Results Live : CESC declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 8% year-on-year, while profit rose by 1.44% compared to the same period last year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline in revenue by 3.35% and a profit decrease of 6.61%.

The company's financial statements revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.57% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-on-year. This increase in expenses contributed to the overall decline in operating income, which fell by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.31% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.67, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.91%. Despite the declines in revenue and profit from the previous quarter, CESC has shown resilience with a return of 0.93% in the past week, a substantial 28.98% return over the last six months, and an impressive 38.81% year-to-date return.

As of now, CESC holds a market capitalization of 24,379.89 Crores, with a 52-week high of 212.49 and a low of 89.8. Analyst sentiment appears to be largely positive, with 7 out of 10 analysts recommending a 'Strong Buy', while 1 analyst suggested a 'Strong Sell' and another recommended a 'Hold'.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, emphasizes a 'Strong Buy', indicating strong confidence in CESC's long-term growth potential despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

CESC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47004863-3.35%4352+8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total332303+9.57%320+3.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization295301-1.99%303-2.64%
Total Operating Expense39804104-3.02%3615+10.1%
Operating Income720759-5.14%737-2.31%
Net Income Before Taxes462492-6.1%461+0.22%
Net Income353378-6.61%348+1.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.672.85-6.32%2.62+1.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹353Cr
₹4700Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.55
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.7 (-2.31%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.80
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.35 (-3.02%)

    Tata Motors share price

    787.60
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    2.65 (0.34%)

    Tata Power share price

    407.80
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.45 (-1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.30
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-8.31%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,163.25
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -791.9 (-6.11%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    929.00
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -58.4 (-5.91%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    56.16
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.23 (-5.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    310.00
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    25.85 (9.1%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    260.35
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.8 (3.91%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    163.25
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    5.4 (3.42%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.50
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.85 (3.38%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.