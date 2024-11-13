CESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

CESC Q2 Results Live : CESC declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 8% year-on-year, while profit rose by 1.44% compared to the same period last year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline in revenue by 3.35% and a profit decrease of 6.61%.
The company's financial statements revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.57% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-on-year. This increase in expenses contributed to the overall decline in operating income, which fell by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.31% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.67, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.91%. Despite the declines in revenue and profit from the previous quarter, CESC has shown resilience with a return of 0.93% in the past week, a substantial 28.98% return over the last six months, and an impressive 38.81% year-to-date return.
As of now, CESC holds a market capitalization of ₹24,379.89 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹212.49 and a low of ₹89.8. Analyst sentiment appears to be largely positive, with 7 out of 10 analysts recommending a 'Strong Buy', while 1 analyst suggested a 'Strong Sell' and another recommended a 'Hold'.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, emphasizes a 'Strong Buy', indicating strong confidence in CESC's long-term growth potential despite the recent quarterly setbacks.
CESC Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4700
|4863
|-3.35%
|4352
|+8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|332
|303
|+9.57%
|320
|+3.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|295
|301
|-1.99%
|303
|-2.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|3980
|4104
|-3.02%
|3615
|+10.1%
|Operating Income
|720
|759
|-5.14%
|737
|-2.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|462
|492
|-6.1%
|461
|+0.22%
|Net Income
|353
|378
|-6.61%
|348
|+1.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.67
|2.85
|-6.32%
|2.62
|+1.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹353Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹4700Cr
