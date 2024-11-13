CESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

CESC Q2 Results Live : CESC declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 8% year-on-year, while profit rose by 1.44% compared to the same period last year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline in revenue by 3.35% and a profit decrease of 6.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's financial statements revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.57% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-on-year. This increase in expenses contributed to the overall decline in operating income, which fell by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.31% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.67, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.91%. Despite the declines in revenue and profit from the previous quarter, CESC has shown resilience with a return of 0.93% in the past week, a substantial 28.98% return over the last six months, and an impressive 38.81% year-to-date return.

As of now, CESC holds a market capitalization of ₹24,379.89 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹212.49 and a low of ₹89.8. Analyst sentiment appears to be largely positive, with 7 out of 10 analysts recommending a 'Strong Buy', while 1 analyst suggested a 'Strong Sell' and another recommended a 'Hold'.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, emphasizes a 'Strong Buy', indicating strong confidence in CESC's long-term growth potential despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

CESC Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4700 4863 -3.35% 4352 +8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 332 303 +9.57% 320 +3.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 295 301 -1.99% 303 -2.64% Total Operating Expense 3980 4104 -3.02% 3615 +10.1% Operating Income 720 759 -5.14% 737 -2.31% Net Income Before Taxes 462 492 -6.1% 461 +0.22% Net Income 353 378 -6.61% 348 +1.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.67 2.85 -6.32% 2.62 +1.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹353Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4700Cr

