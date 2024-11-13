Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

CESC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.44% YoY

Livemint

CESC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8% YoY & profit increased by 1.44% YoY

CESC Q2 Results Live

CESC Q2 Results Live : CESC declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 8% year-on-year, while profit rose by 1.44% compared to the same period last year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a decline in revenue by 3.35% and a profit decrease of 6.61%.

The company's financial statements revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.57% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-on-year. This increase in expenses contributed to the overall decline in operating income, which fell by 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.31% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.67, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.91%. Despite the declines in revenue and profit from the previous quarter, CESC has shown resilience with a return of 0.93% in the past week, a substantial 28.98% return over the last six months, and an impressive 38.81% year-to-date return.

As of now, CESC holds a market capitalization of 24,379.89 Crores, with a 52-week high of 212.49 and a low of 89.8. Analyst sentiment appears to be largely positive, with 7 out of 10 analysts recommending a 'Strong Buy', while 1 analyst suggested a 'Strong Sell' and another recommended a 'Hold'.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Nov, 2024, emphasizes a 'Strong Buy', indicating strong confidence in CESC's long-term growth potential despite the recent quarterly setbacks.

CESC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue47004863-3.35%4352+8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total332303+9.57%320+3.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization295301-1.99%303-2.64%
Total Operating Expense39804104-3.02%3615+10.1%
Operating Income720759-5.14%737-2.31%
Net Income Before Taxes462492-6.1%461+0.22%
Net Income353378-6.61%348+1.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.672.85-6.32%2.62+1.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹353Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4700Cr

