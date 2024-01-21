Hello User
CESC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.91% YoY

CESC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.68% YoY & profit decreased by 11.91% YoY

CESC Q3 FY24 Results Live

CESC, a leading company in the power sector, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 3.68% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined by 11.91% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the profit decreased by 19.25%.

The company experienced a decrease in its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 5.31% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a yearly basis, the expenses increased by 5.57%.

In terms of operating income, CESC witnessed a decline of 13.57% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.16% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the Q3 FY24 stood at 2.12, reflecting a decrease of 11.67% YoY.

CESC's stock performance has been notable, with a return of 1.87% in the last week, 88.53% in the last six months, and 6.72% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, CESC has a market capitalization of 18,743.57 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at 143.5 and 62.1 respectively.

Analysts' opinions on CESC are positive, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating out of a total of 9 analysts covering the company as of 21 Jan, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Additionally, CESC has declared an interim dividend of 4.5. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also on 01 Feb, 2024.

CESC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32444352-25.46%3129+3.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total303320-5.31%287+5.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization303303-0%219+38.36%
Total Operating Expense26073615-27.88%2491+4.66%
Operating Income637737-13.57%638-0.16%
Net Income Before Taxes364461-21.04%414-12.08%
Net Income281348-19.25%319-11.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.122.62-19.08%2.4-11.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹281Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3244Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

