CESC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.91% YoY

CESC, a leading company in the power sector, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 3.68% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined by 11.91% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the profit decreased by 19.25%.
The company experienced a decrease in its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 5.31% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a yearly basis, the expenses increased by 5.57%.
In terms of operating income, CESC witnessed a decline of 13.57% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.16% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.12, reflecting a decrease of 11.67% YoY.
CESC's stock performance has been notable, with a return of 1.87% in the last week, 88.53% in the last six months, and 6.72% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, CESC has a market capitalization of ₹18,743.57 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹143.5 and ₹62.1 respectively.
Analysts' opinions on CESC are positive, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating out of a total of 9 analysts covering the company as of 21 Jan, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Additionally, CESC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also on 01 Feb, 2024.
CESC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3244
|4352
|-25.46%
|3129
|+3.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|303
|320
|-5.31%
|287
|+5.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|303
|303
|-0%
|219
|+38.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|2607
|3615
|-27.88%
|2491
|+4.66%
|Operating Income
|637
|737
|-13.57%
|638
|-0.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|364
|461
|-21.04%
|414
|-12.08%
|Net Income
|281
|348
|-19.25%
|319
|-11.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.12
|2.62
|-19.08%
|2.4
|-11.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹281Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3244Cr
