CESC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.91% YoY

CESC, a leading company in the power sector, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 3.68% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined by 11.91% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.46% and the profit decreased by 19.25%.

The company experienced a decrease in its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 5.31% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a yearly basis, the expenses increased by 5.57%.

In terms of operating income, CESC witnessed a decline of 13.57% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.16% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.12, reflecting a decrease of 11.67% YoY.

CESC's stock performance has been notable, with a return of 1.87% in the last week, 88.53% in the last six months, and 6.72% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, CESC has a market capitalization of ₹18,743.57 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹143.5 and ₹62.1 respectively.

Analysts' opinions on CESC are positive, with 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 2 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating out of a total of 9 analysts covering the company as of 21 Jan, 2024.

Additionally, CESC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is also on 01 Feb, 2024.

CESC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3244 4352 -25.46% 3129 +3.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 303 320 -5.31% 287 +5.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 303 303 -0% 219 +38.36% Total Operating Expense 2607 3615 -27.88% 2491 +4.66% Operating Income 637 737 -13.57% 638 -0.16% Net Income Before Taxes 364 461 -21.04% 414 -12.08% Net Income 281 348 -19.25% 319 -11.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.12 2.62 -19.08% 2.4 -11.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹281Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3244Cr

