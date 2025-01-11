CESC Q3 Results 2025:CESC declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.77% but the profit decreased by 5.69% year-over-year, with profit standing at ₹265 crore and revenue at ₹3561 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a significant decline of 24.23%, while profit decreased by 24.93%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.72% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 3.3% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income reported a downturn of 15.97% on a quarterly basis and a decrease of 5.02% compared to the same period last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹1.99, reflecting a decrease of 6.13% year-over-year. In terms of stock performance, CESC delivered a return of -10.26% in the last week, -11.47% over the past six months, and -8.63% year-to-date.
As of 11 Jan, 2025, CESC holds a market capitalization of ₹22520.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹212.49 and a low of ₹109.75. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has rated it as Buy, while 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy.
CESC Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3561
|4700
|-24.23%
|3244
|+9.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|313
|332
|-5.72%
|303
|+3.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|305
|295
|+3.39%
|303
|+0.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|2956
|3980
|-25.73%
|2607
|+13.39%
|Operating Income
|605
|720
|-15.97%
|637
|-5.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|362
|462
|-21.65%
|364
|-0.55%
|Net Income
|265
|353
|-24.93%
|281
|-5.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.99
|2.67
|-25.47%
|2.12
|-6.13%
