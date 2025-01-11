CESC Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 5.69% YOY, profit at ₹265 crore and revenue at ₹3561 crore

CESC Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.77% YoY & profit decreased by 5.69% YoY, profit at ₹ 265 crore and revenue at ₹ 3561 crore

CESC Q3 Results 2025:CESC declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.77% but the profit decreased by 5.69% year-over-year, with profit standing at ₹265 crore and revenue at ₹3561 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a significant decline of 24.23%, while profit decreased by 24.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.72% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 3.3% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income reported a downturn of 15.97% on a quarterly basis and a decrease of 5.02% compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹1.99, reflecting a decrease of 6.13% year-over-year. In terms of stock performance, CESC delivered a return of -10.26% in the last week, -11.47% over the past six months, and -8.63% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Jan, 2025, CESC holds a market capitalization of ₹22520.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹212.49 and a low of ₹109.75. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has rated it as Buy, while 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy.

CESC Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3561 4700 -24.23% 3244 +9.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 313 332 -5.72% 303 +3.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 305 295 +3.39% 303 +0.66% Total Operating Expense 2956 3980 -25.73% 2607 +13.39% Operating Income 605 720 -15.97% 637 -5.02% Net Income Before Taxes 362 462 -21.65% 364 -0.55% Net Income 265 353 -24.93% 281 -5.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.99 2.67 -25.47% 2.12 -6.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹265Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹3561Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}