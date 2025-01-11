Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CESC Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 5.69% YOY, profit at 265 crore and revenue at 3561 crore

Livemint

CESC Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Jan, 2025

CESC Q3 Results 2025:CESC declared their Q3 results on 10 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 9.77% but the profit decreased by 5.69% year-over-year, with profit standing at 265 crore and revenue at 3561 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a significant decline of 24.23%, while profit decreased by 24.93%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.72% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 3.3% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income reported a downturn of 15.97% on a quarterly basis and a decrease of 5.02% compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 1.99, reflecting a decrease of 6.13% year-over-year. In terms of stock performance, CESC delivered a return of -10.26% in the last week, -11.47% over the past six months, and -8.63% year-to-date.

As of 11 Jan, 2025, CESC holds a market capitalization of 22520.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 212.49 and a low of 109.75. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has rated it as Buy, while 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy.

CESC Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35614700-24.23%3244+9.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total313332-5.72%303+3.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization305295+3.39%303+0.66%
Total Operating Expense29563980-25.73%2607+13.39%
Operating Income605720-15.97%637-5.02%
Net Income Before Taxes362462-21.65%364-0.55%
Net Income265353-24.93%281-5.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.992.67-25.47%2.12-6.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹265Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹3561Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

