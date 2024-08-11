Hello User
CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 44.67% YOY

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 44.67% YOY

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.17% YoY & profit decreased by 44.67% YoY

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live : CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline has seen a significant decrease of 12.17% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit has plummeted by 44.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.43%, and profit decreased by 3.48%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 4.77% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income saw a minor increase of 4.51% q-o-q but a substantial decrease of 47.16% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.46, reflecting a decline of 44.64% YoY. This significant drop in EPS is indicative of the challenging market conditions the company is currently facing.

CG VAK Software & Exports has delivered a return of 6.63% in the last week, but has seen a -26.61% return over the last 6 months and a -23.13% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatility and the challenges the company has faced in recent times.

As of now, CG VAK Software & Exports has a market capitalization of 192.87 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 624 and a 52-week low of 290, indicating a wide range of price fluctuations over the past year.

CG VAK Software & Exports Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.2318.69-2.43%20.76-12.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.3814.61-1.62%15.1-4.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.410.41+0.59%0.47-13.09%
Total Operating Expense16.0716.62-3.29%16.67-3.58%
Operating Income2.162.07+4.51%4.09-47.16%
Net Income Before Taxes2.342.55-7.91%4.23-44.55%
Net Income1.751.81-3.48%3.16-44.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.463.54-2.26%6.25-44.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

