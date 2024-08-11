CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 44.67% YOY

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live : CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline has seen a significant decrease of 12.17% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit has plummeted by 44.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.43%, and profit decreased by 3.48%.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 4.77% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income saw a minor increase of 4.51% q-o-q but a substantial decrease of 47.16% Y-o-Y.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.46, reflecting a decline of 44.64% YoY. This significant drop in EPS is indicative of the challenging market conditions the company is currently facing.
CG VAK Software & Exports has delivered a return of 6.63% in the last week, but has seen a -26.61% return over the last 6 months and a -23.13% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatility and the challenges the company has faced in recent times.
As of now, CG VAK Software & Exports has a market capitalization of ₹192.87 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹624 and a 52-week low of ₹290, indicating a wide range of price fluctuations over the past year.
CG VAK Software & Exports Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.23
|18.69
|-2.43%
|20.76
|-12.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.38
|14.61
|-1.62%
|15.1
|-4.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.41
|0.41
|+0.59%
|0.47
|-13.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.07
|16.62
|-3.29%
|16.67
|-3.58%
|Operating Income
|2.16
|2.07
|+4.51%
|4.09
|-47.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.34
|2.55
|-7.91%
|4.23
|-44.55%
|Net Income
|1.75
|1.81
|-3.48%
|3.16
|-44.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.46
|3.54
|-2.26%
|6.25
|-44.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.23Cr
