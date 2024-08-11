CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 44.67% YOY

CG VAK Software & Exports Q1 Results Live : CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline has seen a significant decrease of 12.17% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit has plummeted by 44.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.43%, and profit decreased by 3.48%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 4.77% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these cost-cutting measures, the operating income saw a minor increase of 4.51% q-o-q but a substantial decrease of 47.16% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.46, reflecting a decline of 44.64% YoY. This significant drop in EPS is indicative of the challenging market conditions the company is currently facing.

CG VAK Software & Exports has delivered a return of 6.63% in the last week, but has seen a -26.61% return over the last 6 months and a -23.13% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatility and the challenges the company has faced in recent times.

As of now, CG VAK Software & Exports has a market capitalization of ₹192.87 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹624 and a 52-week low of ₹290, indicating a wide range of price fluctuations over the past year.

CG VAK Software & Exports Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.23 18.69 -2.43% 20.76 -12.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.38 14.61 -1.62% 15.1 -4.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.41 +0.59% 0.47 -13.09% Total Operating Expense 16.07 16.62 -3.29% 16.67 -3.58% Operating Income 2.16 2.07 +4.51% 4.09 -47.16% Net Income Before Taxes 2.34 2.55 -7.91% 4.23 -44.55% Net Income 1.75 1.81 -3.48% 3.16 -44.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.46 3.54 -2.26% 6.25 -44.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.75Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹18.23Cr

