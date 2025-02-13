CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 48.07% YOY, profit at ₹2.68 crore and revenue at ₹19.74 crore

CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025:CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance boost. The company reported a topline increase of 4.22% year-over-year (YoY), with profits soaring by 48.07% YoY, amounting to ₹2.68 crore and revenue reaching ₹19.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, CG VAK experienced a revenue growth of 1.65% and an 11.67% rise in profits, highlighting a consistent upward trend in financial performance.

Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable 5.73% decline YoY, contributing positively to the overall profitability.

The operating income for the quarter showed an impressive increase of 18.53% q-o-q and a substantial 95.95% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.31, marking a 48.32% increase YoY, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

CG VAK Software & Exports has shown a return of 0.82% over the last week, while over the past six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 12.22%, although it has managed a 5.35% return year-to-date.

Currently, CG VAK Software & Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹167.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹539.7 and a low of ₹283, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.

CG VAK Software & Exports Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.74 19.42 +1.65% 18.94 +4.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.32 14.75 -2.92% 15.19 -5.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.37 0.41 -9.76% 0.4 -7.5% Total Operating Expense 16.35 16.56 -1.27% 17.21 -5% Operating Income 3.39 2.86 +18.53% 1.73 +95.95% Net Income Before Taxes 3.57 3.19 +11.91% 2.35 +51.91% Net Income 2.68 2.4 +11.67% 1.81 +48.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.31 4.76 +11.55% 3.58 +48.32%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar