CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 48.07% YOY, profit at ₹2.68 crore and revenue at ₹19.74 crore

CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025:CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance boost. The company reported a topline increase of 4.22% year-over-year (YoY), with profits soaring by 48.07% YoY, amounting to ₹2.68 crore and revenue reaching ₹19.74 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, CG VAK experienced a revenue growth of 1.65% and an 11.67% rise in profits, highlighting a consistent upward trend in financial performance.
Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable 5.73% decline YoY, contributing positively to the overall profitability.
The operating income for the quarter showed an impressive increase of 18.53% q-o-q and a substantial 95.95% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.31, marking a 48.32% increase YoY, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.
CG VAK Software & Exports has shown a return of 0.82% over the last week, while over the past six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 12.22%, although it has managed a 5.35% return year-to-date.
Currently, CG VAK Software & Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹167.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹539.7 and a low of ₹283, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.
CG VAK Software & Exports Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.74
|19.42
|+1.65%
|18.94
|+4.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.32
|14.75
|-2.92%
|15.19
|-5.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.37
|0.41
|-9.76%
|0.4
|-7.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.35
|16.56
|-1.27%
|17.21
|-5%
|Operating Income
|3.39
|2.86
|+18.53%
|1.73
|+95.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.57
|3.19
|+11.91%
|2.35
|+51.91%
|Net Income
|2.68
|2.4
|+11.67%
|1.81
|+48.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.31
|4.76
|+11.55%
|3.58
|+48.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2.68Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹19.74Cr