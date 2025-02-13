CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 48.07% YOY, profit at ₹2.68 crore and revenue at ₹19.74 crore

CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 4.22% YoY & profit increased by 48.07% YoY, profit at 2.68 crore and revenue at 19.74 crore.

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results 2025:CG VAK Software & Exports declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance boost. The company reported a topline increase of 4.22% year-over-year (YoY), with profits soaring by 48.07% YoY, amounting to 2.68 crore and revenue reaching 19.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, CG VAK experienced a revenue growth of 1.65% and an 11.67% rise in profits, highlighting a consistent upward trend in financial performance.

Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable 5.73% decline YoY, contributing positively to the overall profitability.

CG VAK Software & Exports Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter showed an impressive increase of 18.53% q-o-q and a substantial 95.95% YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 5.31, marking a 48.32% increase YoY, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

CG VAK Software & Exports has shown a return of 0.82% over the last week, while over the past six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 12.22%, although it has managed a 5.35% return year-to-date.

Currently, CG VAK Software & Exports boasts a market capitalization of 167.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 539.7 and a low of 283, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.

CG VAK Software & Exports Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.7419.42+1.65%18.94+4.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.3214.75-2.92%15.19-5.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.370.41-9.76%0.4-7.5%
Total Operating Expense16.3516.56-1.27%17.21-5%
Operating Income3.392.86+18.53%1.73+95.95%
Net Income Before Taxes3.573.19+11.91%2.35+51.91%
Net Income2.682.4+11.67%1.81+48.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.314.76+11.55%3.58+48.32%
