Chalet Hotels improves revenue per available room in Q3

The company said its board had also approved the change in the use of the proposed new 150 room hotel at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai to a commercial office space. The company is rebranding The Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai to a Westin. Separately, the proposed 150 room hotel in the Renaissance complex, is being changed to commercial office space, basis demand dynamics for the office rental segment. The decision, it said, was taken after an evaluation of the demand dynamics for hospitality and office rental segments within the market.