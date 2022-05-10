Chalet Hotels narrows net loss in FY22

According to STR, which provides analytics and insights on global hospitality sectors, there has been a continued recovery from the Omicron wave in India’s hotel industry. The company said in a statement that with the passing of the Omicron wave, traveller confidence has grown significantly, and leisure destinations have continued their momentum from the prior months, Matthew Burke, STR’s Regional Director – Pacific, Japan & Central South Asia said some leisure markets such as Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand had seen significant occupancy levels throughout 2022, most times exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

