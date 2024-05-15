Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 124.54% YOY

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 124.54% YOY

Livemint

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.79% YoY & profit increased by 124.54% YoY

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : Chalet Hotels announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 23.79% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 124.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Chalet Hotels saw a growth of 11.93% in revenue and a 16.73% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and 6.53% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a healthy increase of 11.53% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 40.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.01, marking a 78.32% increase year-on-year.

Despite the positive financial results, Chalet Hotels saw a -5.81% return in the last 1 week. However, the company delivered impressive returns of 36.4% in the last 6 months and 16.67% year-to-date.

Currently, Chalet Hotels commands a market capitalization of 17,721.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 958 and 401.55 respectively. As of 15 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have rated it as Hold, 6 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards Chalet Hotels' stock.

Chalet Hotels Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue418.26373.67+11.93%337.87+23.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.5948.8+5.73%48.43+6.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.1235.32+5.09%29.84+24.38%
Total Operating Expense272.51242.99+12.15%233.79+16.56%
Operating Income145.75130.68+11.53%104.08+40.03%
Net Income Before Taxes99.0388.65+11.7%71.46+38.58%
Net Income82.4470.62+16.73%36.71+124.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.013.44+16.57%2.25+78.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.44Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹418.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.