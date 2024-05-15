Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 124.54% YOY

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : Chalet Hotels announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 23.79% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 124.54% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Chalet Hotels saw a growth of 11.93% in revenue and a 16.73% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and 6.53% year-on-year.
The operating income witnessed a healthy increase of 11.53% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 40.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.01, marking a 78.32% increase year-on-year.
Despite the positive financial results, Chalet Hotels saw a -5.81% return in the last 1 week. However, the company delivered impressive returns of 36.4% in the last 6 months and 16.67% year-to-date.
Currently, Chalet Hotels commands a market capitalization of ₹17,721.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹958 and ₹401.55 respectively. As of 15 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have rated it as Hold, 6 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards Chalet Hotels' stock.
Chalet Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|418.26
|373.67
|+11.93%
|337.87
|+23.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.59
|48.8
|+5.73%
|48.43
|+6.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.12
|35.32
|+5.09%
|29.84
|+24.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|272.51
|242.99
|+12.15%
|233.79
|+16.56%
|Operating Income
|145.75
|130.68
|+11.53%
|104.08
|+40.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.03
|88.65
|+11.7%
|71.46
|+38.58%
|Net Income
|82.44
|70.62
|+16.73%
|36.71
|+124.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.01
|3.44
|+16.57%
|2.25
|+78.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.44Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹418.26Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!