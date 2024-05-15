Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 124.54% YOY

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Live : Chalet Hotels announced their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 23.79% year-on-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 124.54% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Chalet Hotels saw a growth of 11.93% in revenue and a 16.73% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and 6.53% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a healthy increase of 11.53% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 40.03% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.01, marking a 78.32% increase year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the positive financial results, Chalet Hotels saw a -5.81% return in the last 1 week. However, the company delivered impressive returns of 36.4% in the last 6 months and 16.67% year-to-date.

Currently, Chalet Hotels commands a market capitalization of ₹17,721.74 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹958 and ₹401.55 respectively. As of 15 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have rated it as Hold, 6 analysts as Buy, and 4 analysts as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards Chalet Hotels' stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chalet Hotels Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 418.26 373.67 +11.93% 337.87 +23.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.59 48.8 +5.73% 48.43 +6.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.12 35.32 +5.09% 29.84 +24.38% Total Operating Expense 272.51 242.99 +12.15% 233.79 +16.56% Operating Income 145.75 130.68 +11.53% 104.08 +40.03% Net Income Before Taxes 99.03 88.65 +11.7% 71.46 +38.58% Net Income 82.44 70.62 +16.73% 36.71 +124.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.01 3.44 +16.57% 2.25 +78.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.44Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹418.26Cr

