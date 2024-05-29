Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.39% YOY

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : Chaman Lal Setia Exports declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.38% & the profit decreased by 38.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 39.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.81% q-o-q & increased by 18.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.78% q-o-q & decreased by 28.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.49 for Q4 which decreased by 38.85% Y-o-Y.
Chaman Lal Setia Exports has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, -2.03% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.
Currently, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has a market cap of ₹1158.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269.95 & ₹160.8 respectively.
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|383.53
|400.07
|-4.13%
|357.17
|+7.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.38
|4.15
|+53.81%
|5.37
|+18.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.36
|1.81
|+30.13%
|2.32
|+1.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|350.29
|349.87
|+0.12%
|310.96
|+12.65%
|Operating Income
|33.24
|50.2
|-33.78%
|46.21
|-28.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.96
|51.64
|-40.04%
|50.18
|-38.3%
|Net Income
|23.25
|38.69
|-39.91%
|37.74
|-38.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.49
|7.49
|-40.05%
|7.34
|-38.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹383.53Cr
