Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.39% YOY

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.38% YoY & profit decreased by 38.39% YoY

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : Chaman Lal Setia Exports declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.38% & the profit decreased by 38.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 39.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.81% q-o-q & increased by 18.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.78% q-o-q & decreased by 28.06% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.49 for Q4 which decreased by 38.85% Y-o-Y.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, -2.03% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.

Currently, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has a market cap of ₹1158.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹269.95 & ₹160.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 383.53 400.07 -4.13% 357.17 +7.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.38 4.15 +53.81% 5.37 +18.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.36 1.81 +30.13% 2.32 +1.55% Total Operating Expense 350.29 349.87 +0.12% 310.96 +12.65% Operating Income 33.24 50.2 -33.78% 46.21 -28.06% Net Income Before Taxes 30.96 51.64 -40.04% 50.18 -38.3% Net Income 23.25 38.69 -39.91% 37.74 -38.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.49 7.49 -40.05% 7.34 -38.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹383.53Cr

