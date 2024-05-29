Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.39% YOY

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.39% YOY

Livemint

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.38% YoY & profit decreased by 38.39% YoY

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q4 Results Live : Chaman Lal Setia Exports declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.38% & the profit decreased by 38.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.13% and the profit decreased by 39.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.81% q-o-q & increased by 18.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.78% q-o-q & decreased by 28.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.49 for Q4 which decreased by 38.85% Y-o-Y.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, -2.03% return in the last 6 months, and -9.41% YTD return.

Currently, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has a market cap of 1158.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 269.95 & 160.8 respectively.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue383.53400.07-4.13%357.17+7.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.384.15+53.81%5.37+18.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.361.81+30.13%2.32+1.55%
Total Operating Expense350.29349.87+0.12%310.96+12.65%
Operating Income33.2450.2-33.78%46.21-28.06%
Net Income Before Taxes30.9651.64-40.04%50.18-38.3%
Net Income23.2538.69-39.91%37.74-38.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.497.49-40.05%7.34-38.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹383.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.