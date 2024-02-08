Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.78% YOY
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.58% & the profit increased by 41.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.25% and the profit increased by 20.59%.
