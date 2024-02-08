 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.78% YOY | Mint
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.58% & the profit increased by 41.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.25% and the profit increased by 20.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 17.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.71% Y-o-Y.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered 0.15% return in the last 1 week, 30.21% return in last 6 months and -4.08% YTD return.

Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of 14906.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 402.9 & 248.4 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4348.575385.52-19.25%8296.21-47.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.3153.27+5.71%47.86+17.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.1178.44+0.85%78.09+1.31%
Total Operating Expense3799.214848.95-21.65%7704.27-50.69%
Operating Income549.36536.57+2.38%591.94-7.19%
Net Income Before Taxes664.19581.15+14.29%494.54+34.3%
Net Income459.41380.97+20.59%324.03+41.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.049.15+20.66%7+57.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹459.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4348.57Cr

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 02:52 AM IST
