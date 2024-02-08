Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.78% YOY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.58% & the profit increased by 41.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.25% and the profit increased by 20.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 17.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹11.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.71% Y-o-Y.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered 0.15% return in the last 1 week, 30.21% return in last 6 months and -4.08% YTD return.

Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹14906.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹402.9 & ₹248.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4348.57 5385.52 -19.25% 8296.21 -47.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.31 53.27 +5.71% 47.86 +17.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.11 78.44 +0.85% 78.09 +1.31% Total Operating Expense 3799.21 4848.95 -21.65% 7704.27 -50.69% Operating Income 549.36 536.57 +2.38% 591.94 -7.19% Net Income Before Taxes 664.19 581.15 +14.29% 494.54 +34.3% Net Income 459.41 380.97 +20.59% 324.03 +41.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.04 9.15 +20.66% 7 +57.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹459.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4348.57Cr

