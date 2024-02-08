Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.78% YOY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.58% & the profit increased by 41.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.25% and the profit increased by 20.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 17.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.38% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.71% Y-o-Y.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered 0.15% return in the last 1 week, 30.21% return in last 6 months and -4.08% YTD return.
Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹14906.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹402.9 & ₹248.4 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4348.57
|5385.52
|-19.25%
|8296.21
|-47.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.31
|53.27
|+5.71%
|47.86
|+17.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.11
|78.44
|+0.85%
|78.09
|+1.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|3799.21
|4848.95
|-21.65%
|7704.27
|-50.69%
|Operating Income
|549.36
|536.57
|+2.38%
|591.94
|-7.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|664.19
|581.15
|+14.29%
|494.54
|+34.3%
|Net Income
|459.41
|380.97
|+20.59%
|324.03
|+41.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.04
|9.15
|+20.66%
|7
|+57.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹459.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4348.57Cr
