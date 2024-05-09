Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.56% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.22% and the profit decreased by 78.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 17.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 83.9% q-o-q & increased by 148.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.38 for Q4 which increased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -8.82% return in the last 1 week, 34.11% return in last 6 months and 4.19% YTD return.
Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹15587.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹439 & ₹250.05 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2643.04
|4348.57
|-39.22%
|3598.67
|-26.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|57.21
|56.31
|+1.6%
|48.88
|+17.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|78.08
|79.11
|-1.3%
|75.92
|+2.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|2554.62
|3799.21
|-32.76%
|3563.15
|-28.3%
|Operating Income
|88.42
|549.36
|-83.9%
|35.52
|+148.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.85
|664.19
|-81.05%
|6.39
|+1869.48%
|Net Income
|96.78
|459.41
|-78.93%
|94.1
|+2.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.38
|11.04
|-78.42%
|2.26
|+5.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹96.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2643.04Cr
