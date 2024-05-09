Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.56% YoY & profit increased by 2.85% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.56% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.22% and the profit decreased by 78.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 17.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 83.9% q-o-q & increased by 148.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.38 for Q4 which increased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -8.82% return in the last 1 week, 34.11% return in last 6 months and 4.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹15587.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹439 & ₹250.05 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2643.04 4348.57 -39.22% 3598.67 -26.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 57.21 56.31 +1.6% 48.88 +17.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.08 79.11 -1.3% 75.92 +2.85% Total Operating Expense 2554.62 3799.21 -32.76% 3563.15 -28.3% Operating Income 88.42 549.36 -83.9% 35.52 +148.93% Net Income Before Taxes 125.85 664.19 -81.05% 6.39 +1869.48% Net Income 96.78 459.41 -78.93% 94.1 +2.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.38 11.04 -78.42% 2.26 +5.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹96.78Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2643.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!