Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.85% YOY

Livemint

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.56% YoY & profit increased by 2.85% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.56% & the profit increased by 2.85% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.22% and the profit decreased by 78.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 17.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.9% q-o-q & increased by 148.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.38 for Q4 which increased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has delivered -8.82% return in the last 1 week, 34.11% return in last 6 months and 4.19% YTD return.

Currently the Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has a market cap of 15587.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 439 & 250.05 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2643.044348.57-39.22%3598.67-26.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total57.2156.31+1.6%48.88+17.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.0879.11-1.3%75.92+2.85%
Total Operating Expense2554.623799.21-32.76%3563.15-28.3%
Operating Income88.42549.36-83.9%35.52+148.93%
Net Income Before Taxes125.85664.19-81.05%6.39+1869.48%
Net Income96.78459.41-78.93%94.1+2.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.3811.04-78.42%2.26+5.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹96.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2643.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.