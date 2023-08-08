Chambal Fertilisers Q1 Results: Net profit dips 1% to 338.60 crore

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 Results: Net profit dips 1% to ₹338.60 crore1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The firm's net profit was ₹341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal
The firm's net profit was ₹341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday posted a marginal drop of 0.9 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹338.60 crore in the April-June quarter due to poor sales.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday posted a marginal drop of 0.9 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹338.60 crore in the April-June quarter due to poor sales.
The firm's net profit was ₹341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
The firm's net profit was ₹341.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income on a consolidated basis declined 23.34 per cent to ₹5,589.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from ₹7,291.18 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said there were higher volumes of urea during the first quarter but the revenue decreased mainly due to lower gas prices. Similarly, there was lower revenue from phosphatic and potassium fertilisers because of lower volumes and prices.
Expenses remained lower at ₹5,087.96 crore in the first quarter as against ₹6,821.97 crore a year ago.
The consolidated financial results include the financial details of four subsidiaries.