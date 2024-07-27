Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 41.28% YOY

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.24% YoY & loss decreased by 41.28% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live
Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : Chandra Prabhu International declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the loss decreased by 41.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.3% and the loss decreased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 79.79% q-o-q & increased by 95.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.65 for Q1 which increased by 40.91% Y-o-Y.

Chandra Prabhu International has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, -26.32% return in last 6 months and -2.16% YTD return.

Currently, Chandra Prabhu International has a market cap of 47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 41 & 22.6 respectively.

Chandra Prabhu International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue291.88214.15+36.3%277.36+5.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.340.28+21.06%0.3+13.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.2+36.78%0.1+174.82%
Total Operating Expense291.96214.56+36.07%279.09+4.61%
Operating Income-0.08-0.41+79.79%-1.73+95.18%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.2-1.62+25.87%-2.04+41.28%
Net Income-1.2-1.51+20.63%-2.04+41.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.65-0.82+20.73%-1.1+40.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-1.2Cr
₹291.88Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsChandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 41.28% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue