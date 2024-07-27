Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 41.28% YOY

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : Chandra Prabhu International declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the loss decreased by 41.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.3% and the loss decreased by 20.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 79.79% q-o-q & increased by 95.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.65 for Q1 which increased by 40.91% Y-o-Y.
Chandra Prabhu International has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, -26.32% return in last 6 months and -2.16% YTD return.
Currently, Chandra Prabhu International has a market cap of ₹47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41 & ₹22.6 respectively.
Chandra Prabhu International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|291.88
|214.15
|+36.3%
|277.36
|+5.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.34
|0.28
|+21.06%
|0.3
|+13.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.2
|+36.78%
|0.1
|+174.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|291.96
|214.56
|+36.07%
|279.09
|+4.61%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.41
|+79.79%
|-1.73
|+95.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.2
|-1.62
|+25.87%
|-2.04
|+41.28%
|Net Income
|-1.2
|-1.51
|+20.63%
|-2.04
|+41.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.65
|-0.82
|+20.73%
|-1.1
|+40.91%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess