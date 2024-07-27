Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 41.28% YOY

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : Chandra Prabhu International declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the loss decreased by 41.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.3% and the loss decreased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 79.79% q-o-q & increased by 95.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.65 for Q1 which increased by 40.91% Y-o-Y.

Chandra Prabhu International has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, -26.32% return in last 6 months and -2.16% YTD return.

Currently, Chandra Prabhu International has a market cap of ₹47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41 & ₹22.6 respectively.

Chandra Prabhu International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 291.88 214.15 +36.3% 277.36 +5.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.34 0.28 +21.06% 0.3 +13.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.2 +36.78% 0.1 +174.82% Total Operating Expense 291.96 214.56 +36.07% 279.09 +4.61% Operating Income -0.08 -0.41 +79.79% -1.73 +95.18% Net Income Before Taxes -1.2 -1.62 +25.87% -2.04 +41.28% Net Income -1.2 -1.51 +20.63% -2.04 +41.28% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.65 -0.82 +20.73% -1.1 +40.91%