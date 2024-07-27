Hello User
Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 41.28% YOY

Livemint

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live

Chandra Prabhu International Q1 Results Live : Chandra Prabhu International declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the loss decreased by 41.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.3% and the loss decreased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.06% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 79.79% q-o-q & increased by 95.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.65 for Q1 which increased by 40.91% Y-o-Y.

Chandra Prabhu International has delivered 5% return in the last 1 week, -26.32% return in last 6 months and -2.16% YTD return.

Currently, Chandra Prabhu International has a market cap of 47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 41 & 22.6 respectively.

Chandra Prabhu International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue291.88214.15+36.3%277.36+5.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.340.28+21.06%0.3+13.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.2+36.78%0.1+174.82%
Total Operating Expense291.96214.56+36.07%279.09+4.61%
Operating Income-0.08-0.41+79.79%-1.73+95.18%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.2-1.62+25.87%-2.04+41.28%
Net Income-1.2-1.51+20.63%-2.04+41.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.65-0.82+20.73%-1.1+40.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹291.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

