Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.05% YOY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Chembond Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.04% and the profit decreasing by 9.05% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.57% while the profit increased by 18.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q and increased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.32% q-o-q and decreased by 4.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 5.92, which decreased by 9.06% Y-o-Y.

Chembond Chemicals has shown strong returns with 10.44% in the last 1 week, 23.5% in the last 6 months, and 32.27% YTD return.

Currently, Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of 933.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 743.2 & 329.9 respectively.

Chembond Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.95121.83-10.57%113.54-4.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.4419.32+5.82%19.95+2.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.571.63-3.56%1.06+48%
Total Operating Expense101.45111.78-9.24%105.65-3.98%
Operating Income7.5110.05-25.32%7.88-4.8%
Net Income Before Taxes11.1111.3-1.71%10.64+4.36%
Net Income7.976.71+18.75%8.76-9.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.924.99+18.64%6.51-9.06%
FAQs
₹7.97Cr
₹108.95Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
