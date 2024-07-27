Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.05% YOY

Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Chembond Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.04% and the profit decreasing by 9.05% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.57% while the profit increased by 18.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q and increased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.32% q-o-q and decreased by 4.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹5.92, which decreased by 9.06% Y-o-Y.

Chembond Chemicals has shown strong returns with 10.44% in the last 1 week, 23.5% in the last 6 months, and 32.27% YTD return.

Currently, Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of ₹933.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹743.2 & ₹329.9 respectively.

Chembond Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.95 121.83 -10.57% 113.54 -4.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.44 19.32 +5.82% 19.95 +2.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.57 1.63 -3.56% 1.06 +48% Total Operating Expense 101.45 111.78 -9.24% 105.65 -3.98% Operating Income 7.51 10.05 -25.32% 7.88 -4.8% Net Income Before Taxes 11.11 11.3 -1.71% 10.64 +4.36% Net Income 7.97 6.71 +18.75% 8.76 -9.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.92 4.99 +18.64% 6.51 -9.06%