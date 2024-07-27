Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 9.05% YOY

Chembond Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Chembond Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.04% and the profit decreasing by 9.05% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.57% while the profit increased by 18.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.82% q-o-q and increased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.32% q-o-q and decreased by 4.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹5.92, which decreased by 9.06% Y-o-Y.
Chembond Chemicals has shown strong returns with 10.44% in the last 1 week, 23.5% in the last 6 months, and 32.27% YTD return.
Currently, Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of ₹933.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹743.2 & ₹329.9 respectively.
Chembond Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.95
|121.83
|-10.57%
|113.54
|-4.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.44
|19.32
|+5.82%
|19.95
|+2.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.57
|1.63
|-3.56%
|1.06
|+48%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.45
|111.78
|-9.24%
|105.65
|-3.98%
|Operating Income
|7.51
|10.05
|-25.32%
|7.88
|-4.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.11
|11.3
|-1.71%
|10.64
|+4.36%
|Net Income
|7.97
|6.71
|+18.75%
|8.76
|-9.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.92
|4.99
|+18.64%
|6.51
|-9.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.97Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹108.95Cr
