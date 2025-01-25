Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Chembond Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.1% & the profit decreased by 13.19% YoY. Profit at ₹11.72 crore and revenue at ₹126.18 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.15% and the profit decreased by 15.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.77% q-o-q & increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.71 for Q3 which decreased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.
Chembond Chemicals has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -14.33% return in last 6 months and 0.87% YTD return.
Currently, the Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of ₹799.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹743.2 & ₹436 respectively.
Chembond Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126.18
|123.53
|+2.15%
|114.6
|+10.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.49
|20.46
|+0.15%
|19.12
|+7.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.73
|1.86
|-6.99%
|1.38
|+25.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.03
|111.17
|-1.03%
|101.82
|+8.06%
|Operating Income
|16.15
|12.35
|+30.77%
|12.79
|+26.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.05
|17.42
|-7.86%
|16.02
|+0.19%
|Net Income
|11.72
|13.87
|-15.5%
|13.5
|-13.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.71
|9.4
|-7.34%
|10.04
|-13.25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
