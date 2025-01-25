Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Chembond Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.1% & the profit decreased by 13.19% YoY. Profit at ₹11.72 crore and revenue at ₹126.18 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.15% and the profit decreased by 15.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 30.77% q-o-q & increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.71 for Q3 which decreased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.

Chembond Chemicals has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -14.33% return in last 6 months and 0.87% YTD return.

Currently, the Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of ₹799.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹743.2 & ₹436 respectively.

Chembond Chemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126.18 123.53 +2.15% 114.6 +10.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.49 20.46 +0.15% 19.12 +7.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.73 1.86 -6.99% 1.38 +25.36% Total Operating Expense 110.03 111.17 -1.03% 101.82 +8.06% Operating Income 16.15 12.35 +30.77% 12.79 +26.27% Net Income Before Taxes 16.05 17.42 -7.86% 16.02 +0.19% Net Income 11.72 13.87 -15.5% 13.5 -13.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.71 9.4 -7.34% 10.04 -13.25%