Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 13.19% YOY, profit at ₹11.72 crore and revenue at ₹126.18 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Chembond Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Chembond Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 10.1% & the profit decreased by 13.19% YoY. Profit at 11.72 crore and revenue at 126.18 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.15% and the profit decreased by 15.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.77% q-o-q & increased by 26.27% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 8.71 for Q3 which decreased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.

Chembond Chemicals has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -14.33% return in last 6 months and 0.87% YTD return.

Currently, the Chembond Chemicals has a market cap of 799.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 743.2 & 436 respectively.

Chembond Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126.18123.53+2.15%114.6+10.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.4920.46+0.15%19.12+7.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.731.86-6.99%1.38+25.36%
Total Operating Expense110.03111.17-1.03%101.82+8.06%
Operating Income16.1512.35+30.77%12.79+26.27%
Net Income Before Taxes16.0517.42-7.86%16.02+0.19%
Net Income11.7213.87-15.5%13.5-13.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.719.4-7.34%10.04-13.25%
