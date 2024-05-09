Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.32% YOY

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.35% YoY & profit decreased by 24.32% YoY

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Chemcrux Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.35% & the profit decreased by 24.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit decreased by 16.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 45.39% q-o-q & decreased by 54.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.49 for Q4 which decreased by 24.56% Y-o-Y.

Chemcrux Enterprises has delivered -5.83% return in the last 1 week, -17.18% return in last 6 months and -18.62% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Chemcrux Enterprises has a market cap of ₹370.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹369.65 & ₹246.1 respectively.

Chemcrux Enterprises Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.54 21.81 -14.99% 20.01 -7.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.01 2.06 -2.14% 1.75 +15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.55 0.58 -4.74% 0.58 -4.44% Total Operating Expense 16.46 18 -8.57% 15.47 +6.39% Operating Income 2.08 3.8 -45.39% 4.54 -54.21% Net Income Before Taxes 2.29 4.19 -45.3% 4.25 -45.97% Net Income 2.21 2.66 -16.87% 2.92 -24.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.49 1.8 -17.22% 1.98 -24.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹18.54Cr

