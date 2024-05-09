Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.32% YOY

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.32% YOY

Livemint

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.35% YoY & profit decreased by 24.32% YoY

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Chemcrux Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.35% & the profit decreased by 24.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit decreased by 16.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 45.39% q-o-q & decreased by 54.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.49 for Q4 which decreased by 24.56% Y-o-Y.

Chemcrux Enterprises has delivered -5.83% return in the last 1 week, -17.18% return in last 6 months and -18.62% YTD return.

Currently the Chemcrux Enterprises has a market cap of 370.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 369.65 & 246.1 respectively.

Chemcrux Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.5421.81-14.99%20.01-7.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.012.06-2.14%1.75+15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.550.58-4.74%0.58-4.44%
Total Operating Expense16.4618-8.57%15.47+6.39%
Operating Income2.083.8-45.39%4.54-54.21%
Net Income Before Taxes2.294.19-45.3%4.25-45.97%
Net Income2.212.66-16.87%2.92-24.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.491.8-17.22%1.98-24.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.54Cr

