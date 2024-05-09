Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.32% YOY

Chemcrux Enterprises Q4 Results Live : Chemcrux Enterprises declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.35% & the profit decreased by 24.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit decreased by 16.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 45.39% q-o-q & decreased by 54.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.49 for Q4 which decreased by 24.56% Y-o-Y.
Chemcrux Enterprises has delivered -5.83% return in the last 1 week, -17.18% return in last 6 months and -18.62% YTD return.
Currently the Chemcrux Enterprises has a market cap of ₹370.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹369.65 & ₹246.1 respectively.
Chemcrux Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.54
|21.81
|-14.99%
|20.01
|-7.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.01
|2.06
|-2.14%
|1.75
|+15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.55
|0.58
|-4.74%
|0.58
|-4.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.46
|18
|-8.57%
|15.47
|+6.39%
|Operating Income
|2.08
|3.8
|-45.39%
|4.54
|-54.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.29
|4.19
|-45.3%
|4.25
|-45.97%
|Net Income
|2.21
|2.66
|-16.87%
|2.92
|-24.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.49
|1.8
|-17.22%
|1.98
|-24.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.54Cr
